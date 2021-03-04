Morning Digest: Coronavirus vaccine can now be taken 24/7, field trials for Census-NPR to begin soon, and more

04 March 2021 08:43 IST

“The government has lifted the time restriction to increase the speed of vaccination. People can now get vaccinated 24x7 according to their convenience. Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the value of health as well as the time of citizens,” Dr. Vardhan tweeted in Hindi.

The first phase involving house listing and housing census, along with updating the NPR, was scheduled from April 1 last year, but was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

A statement from Bharat Biotech, which developed the vaccine in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said 25,800 participants between 18-98 years of age were enrolled for the Phase 3 study. It included 2,433 over the age of 60 and 4,500 with comorbidities.

The action, according to an agency official, was part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films launched by Mr. Kashyap but dissolved in 2018. Mr. Bahl and Mr. Mantena are also the co-promoters of Phantom Films.

“Under Modi, India appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader, elevating narrow Hindu nationalist interests at the expense of its founding values of inclusion and equal rights for all,” said Freedom in the World 2021.

Several lawmakers in the U.K. have been supportive of the protesting farmers which even prompted the High Commission to come out with a statement recently in support of the laws.

Restricting political advertisements following the November election was among the host of measures Facebook put in place last year in an attempt to ensure its platform is not used to sow chaos and spread misinformation.

The ship that caused the spill was a Libyan-owned pirate ship that set sail from Iran through the Persian Gulf without radio contact, then passed through the Suez Canal, Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said.

India, 2-1 ahead, will qualify with a win or a draw on a surface expected to aid spin but England can play spoilsport if it gets its act together and levels the series.

England skipper Joe Root wants his batsmen to figure out a way to score runs and not worry about the pitch too much in the fourth Test that starts on Thursday.