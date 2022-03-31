Members listen to a virtual speech by Prime Minister Modi at the 5th BIMSTEC leader’s summit in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

March 31, 2022 07:43 IST

Imran Khan loses majority after key partner sides with Opposition

Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday effectively lost majority in Parliament after a key partner of the ruling coalition joined the ranks of the Opposition, which has tabled a no-confidence motion against his government in the National Assembly. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led coalition government, with its seven members announced that it has parted ways with the government during a joint press conference of the opposition parties here.

PM Modi moots free trade agreement for BIMSTEC

India will be the “security pillar” of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation), an official of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday at the conclusion of the grouping’s summit in Colombo. Addressing the meeting virtually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for strengthening the BIMSTEC and welcomed the unveiling of the Charter of the organisation that connects the littoral countries of the Bay of Bengal.

Blinken calls Jaishankar to discuss worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday spoke with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to review regional priorities, worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine and to promote free and open Indo-Pacific, his spokesperson said. The two leaders spoke “to review regional priorities, including the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine and our shared efforts to promote a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

Russia and Ukraine will resume talks online on April 1, says Ukrainian negotiator

Russia and Ukraine will resume their peace talks online on April 1, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday after the latest round of negotiations had ended in Turkey. Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said in an online post that Ukraine had proposed the countries' two leaders should meet, but Russia responded by saying more work needed to be done on a draft treaty.

Lok Sabha passes Bill to merge Delhi corporations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, while presenting the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha, tore into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government, stating that the latter did not provide the required funds to the city’s three municipal corporations (South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation).

Seven Karnataka school teachers suspended for allowing students to write SSLC exam in hijab

Seven teachers, including two chief invigilators, have been suspended on charges of allowing SSLC students to write the examination wearing hijab in Gadag district. The action came after a video of the girl students writing the examination wearing hijab was telecast in a section of the media. The incident reportedly occurred at examination centres at C.S. Patil Boys High School and C.S. Patil Girls High School in Gadag.

COVID-19 deaths up by 40%: WHO

The number of people killed by the coronavirus surged by more than 40% last week, likely due to changes in how COVID-19 deaths were reported across the Americas and by newly adjusted figures from India, according to the World Health Organization’s latest weekly report released on Wednesday. In its report, the UN health agency said the number of new coronavirus cases fell everywhere, including in WHO’s Western Pacific region.

Three years after plastic waste ban, Environment Ministry allows imported PET bottles for processsing

After banning the import of plastic waste in 2019, the Environment Ministry has permitted PET Bottles, as plastic waste, to be imported for processing. The decision to rollback the ban was taken last year after representations by several industries in the business of processing waste said there was too little waste available for them in India and this was causing them financial losses.

Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back

Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv and another city just hours after pledging to scale back operations in those zones to promote trust between the two sides, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday. The shelling — and intensified Russian attacks on other parts of the country — tempered optimism about any progress in the talks aimed at ending the punishing war.

Covovax data to be reviewed this week

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) COVID-19 working group will review the data of the Serum Institute of India’s vaccine Covovax for children and adults later this week, according to senior health experts. India’s drug regulator had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28.

Australian journalist Cheng Lei faces trial in Beijing court

Australian journalist Cheng Lei was due to face trial in a Beijing court on Thursday on state secrets charges after more than 19 months in detention. Ms. Cheng, who was a television anchor for Chinese state broadcaster CGTN before being detained in August 2020, was formally arrested a year ago on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas. Ms. Cheng’s family members have said they are convinced she is innocent.

India, Germany discuss Ukraine situation

Germany would not “preach or teach” India about its position on Russia’s war in Ukraine but hoped that no “friendly country” would attempt to subvert sanctions put in place by the U.S., the European Union and partners against Russia, German Foreign and Security Advisor Jens Plotner said in Delhi on Wednesday.

Four government-run film and media units merged with NFDC

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, through three different orders on Wednesday, transferred the mandate of production of documentaries and short films; organisation of film festivals; and preservation of films to the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), which functions under the Ministry.

Indian Premier League 2022 | Hasaranga’s 4/20 helps RCB beat KKR by three wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore batters overcame some nervy moments after leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga spun his way to a four-wicket haul to register a three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring IPL match here on Wednesday.

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code: Academy

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said that Will Smith was asked to leave to Sunday’s Oscars after hitting Chris Rock but refused. Many have questioned why Smith was allowed to remain seated front row at the Academy Awards after the incident. On Wednesday, the academy suggested that it attempted to remove the actor from the audience. “Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated,” the academy said. “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”