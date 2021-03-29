Morning Digest: President signs Centre's Delhi Bill law, Philippines deploys aircraft as China ships spark tensions, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave his assent to a Bill that accords primacy to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government.

India’s CoWIN portal, for COVID-19 vaccine registration, has been ramped up to accept on one crore registrations and record vaccination of 50 lakh persons per day, R.S. Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on COVID vaccination told The Hindu. Mr Sharma explained that the system has been geared up to accommodate the registration rush and vaccination load anticipated from April 1 when vaccination will be offered for anyone 45 years and above.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 40,414 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest rise so far in a single day, taking its tally beyond 27 lakh to 27,13,875, the State Health Department said.

The Centre has asked the Assam government that “rejection slips” to those excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) published in 2019 shall be issued immediately.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 28 took suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze to the Mithi river in Mumbai and recovered a digital video recorder (DVR), CPUs, a laptop and two number plates with the help of divers, a police officer said.

The Centre plans to issue a 14-digit identification number to every plot of land in the country within a year’s time. It will subsequently integrate its land records database with revenue court records and bank records, as well as Aadhaar numbers on a voluntary basis, according to a Parliamentary standing committee report submitted to the Lok Sabha last week.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that “not everything is to be made public” when asked about his meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Calling the Election Commission (EC) order relaxing the rules for the appointment of polling agents “arbitrary, motivated and biased”, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has written to the Commission, urging them to withdraw the order.

The Philippines on Sunday said it has started deploying its Air Force to carry out daily patrols over a flotilla of Chinese vessels that has sparked fresh tensions in the South China Sea.

Sam Curran waged one of the finest assaults by a lower-order batsman on Indian soil. However, the southpaw couldn’t take England home as the visiting side fell agonisingly short of what could have been one of the most memorable comeback wins to hand India the third and final ODI, and the trophy, on Sunday.