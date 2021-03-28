Morning Digest: President Kovind to undergo bypass surgery at AIIMS, John Kerry to visit India ahead of Biden’s climate summit, and more

28 March 2021 08:55 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Almost 90% of the COVID-19 deaths in India continue to be in the category of those aged above 45. Internal surveys showed that while 90% people were aware of the importance of masks, only 44% actually wore them, a statement from the Health Ministry said on Saturday, reflecting “laxity” in adhering to strictures, such as wearing masks and avoiding crowding.

Bangladesh on Saturday reiterated that the livelihood of “millions” of its citizens depended on the Teesta river and the country should receive a proper share of its waters.

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday said the first phase of polling in the West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections went off peacefully, with 79.79% and 76.89% turnout respectively as of 5 p.m.

At least 10 people were arrested for allegedly being involved in incidents of violence that occurred in two of the 30 constituencies of West Bengal where polling was held in the first of the eight-phase election on Saturday, state Chief Electoral officer Aariz Aftab said.

As Assam and Bengal voted in the first phase of the Assembly election on Saturday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked people to vote against ‘divisive forces’.

President,Ram Nath Kovind will undergo a ‘planned’ heart bypass procedure on March 30, according to a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“To all hands, don’t squeeze Yahya at this time,” wrote the then U.S. President Richard Nixon in his own hand in a memo that crystallised Washington’s policy during Bangladesh’s liberation war.

The Airports Authority of India Employees’ Union (AAIEU) have called for a nationwide strike on March 31 in protest against the privatisation of six airports and their takeover by Adani Enterprises Ltd.

U.S. President Joe Biden will host a virtual ‘Leaders Summit on Climate’ on April 22 and 23, with 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the run up to this, U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry will visit India in early April in the run up to this meeting, sources told The Hindu .

The Test series was alive, albeit technically, until the last match. The T20I series went to a decider. Thanks to Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes’ exploits in game two, the ODI series, too, will have a mouthwatering finale here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.