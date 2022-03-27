File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Government extends free ration scheme by six months

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) for another six months till September 2022. The scheme was originally introduced in April 2020 a month into the first lockdown during the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the sixth phase of PM-GKAY. The Phase-V of the scheme was to end in March 2022.

Rocket attacks hit Ukraine’s Lviv as Biden visits Poland

Russian rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while President Joe Biden visited neighboring Poland, a reminder that Moscow is willing to strike anywhere in Ukraine despite its claim to be focusing its offensive on the country’s east. The back-to-back airstrikes shook the city that has become a haven for an estimated 2,00,000 people who have had to flee their hometowns. Lviv had been largely spared since the invasion began, although missiles struck an aircraft repair facility near the main airport a week ago.

CBI gathers evidence from houses set on fire in Birbhum

A team of officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday visited Bogtui village in West Bengal ‘s Birbhum district where eight persons were burnt to death on March 21 following the murder of a local Trinamool Congress leader. The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the CBI to probe the violence in the “interest of justice”, “fair investigation” and to “instill confidence in society”. During the day, CBI officers led by DIG Akhilesh Singh visited the village and inspected the houses that were set on fire. The CBI team comprising over a dozen personnel went to the house of Sona Sheikh where seven persons were charred to death.

India’s stand on Russia tied to the ‘extra issue’ of China’s challenge: Australian envoy

Despite comments from the US on India’s position on Russia’s actions in Ukraine, is amongst Quad members “somewhat shaky”, the Australian Envoy says there is an understanding of India’s unique challenges including its historic relations with Russia and land border issues with China. Speaking to The Hindu about the India-Australia virtual summit held on March 21, Australian High Commissioner Barry O’ Farrell also said that the differences over sanctions against Russia will not hold back the India-Australia trade agreement, for which the Phase 1 will be announced in a matter of “days”.

Businesses providing jobs should not be shut down for lacking prior environmental clearance: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has held that an establishment contributing to the economy of the country and providing livelihoods should not be closed on the ground of a “technical irregularity” of not obtaining prior environmental clearance, irrespective of whether or not the unit actually causes pollution. The judgment by a Bench led by Justice Indira Banerjee on Friday came in an appeal filed by a plastic manufacturing unit in Haryana.

As international flights open, summer holidays to drive demand

As international flights restart fully from Sunday, airlines are ramping up flights to cater to a high demand for a foreign holiday, which is primarily driven by short–haul destinations in South Asia, South East Asia West Asia and Europe. Until now, travel to and from India was confined to 37 countries with limited flights under “air bubble” agreements. But from Sunday, six Indian airlines will connect 27 countries and 60 international airlines could provide connectivity to 40 countries.

Women judges in Supreme Court have short tenures

Eleven women judges have adorned the Supreme Court, but a majority of them have a tenure of less than five years. Only Justice Ruma Pal has completed a tenure of a little over six years between January 2000 and June 2006. Justice B.V. Nagarathna, expected to be India’s first woman Chief Justice of India in September 2027, has also a tenure of just over six years from August 2021 to October 2027. Justice Nagarathna’s tenure as Chief Justice would however be only a little over a month before she retires from the court.

Congress launches agitation against fuel hike

The Congress on Saturday announced a three-phased campaign, “Mehngai-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan”, against price rise under which it will organise rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7. The announcement was made after Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s meeting with party general secretaries and State in-charges where the party reviewed its membership drive and also discussed the programmes for ahead especially after its recent dismal performance in five Assembly elections.

Any magic pill for problems faced by medical graduates from abroad?

The plight of thousands of Indian medical students who were forced to flee mid-way through their course due to the conflict in Ukraine and the uncertainty over their future has once again brought alive the issues faced by foreign medical graduates (FMGs) in India. The concerns of FMGs have not changed in almost two decades. Thousands of these medical graudates who return to India are unable to practice or pursue higher studies because they fail to clear the screening test/qualifying examination, necessary for them to secure a registration to practice. The average FMG Examination (FMGE) pass percentage has never gone beyond 20-25% in all these years.

Tribes oppose river link project in south Gujarat

More than 5,000 tribals in Gujarat gathered in Gandhinagar on Friday to oppose the proposed Par-Tapi-Narmada river link project, which the local communities fear will displace residents of the region in south Gujarat. sThousands of tribals had gathered to register their strong protest in Dangs on March 18. So far, the local residents have held half a dozen rallies and protests objecting to the project which, they claim, would destroy their livelihood in Valsad, Dangs and Navsari districts.

Coal mining operations resume in Assam elephant reserve

Coal mining operations have resumed in a part of eastern Assam’s Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve almost two years after they were suspended following reports of illegal mining in forestlands and protests over its ecological impact. Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi on Saturday inaugurated the resumption of the mining operations at the Tikok opencast project (OCP) of the North Eastern Coalfields (NEC), a unit of Coal India Limited.

Biden on Putin: ‘This man cannot remain in power’

U.S. President Joe Biden said Saturday that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” dramatically escalating the rhetoric against the Russian leader after his brutal invasion of Ukraine. Even as Mr. Biden’s words rocketed around the world, the White House attempted to clarify soon after Mr. Biden finished speaking in Poland that he was not calling for a new government in Russia. A White House official asserted that Mr. Biden was “not discussing Putin’s power in Russia or regime change.”

Australia voices concern for journalist as trial in China looms

Canberra voiced concern for Australian journalist Cheng Lei’s well-being on Saturday, as it confirmed she would face trial in China next week after almost two years in detention. Ms. Cheng, previously an anchor on state broadcaster CGTN, disappeared in August 2020 and was formally arrested for “illegally supplying state secrets overseas” in February last year. “The Australian government has regularly raised serious concerns about Ms. Cheng’s welfare and conditions of detention,” Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement, also confirming staff had met with Ms. Cheng on Monday.

Indian Premier League 2022: CSK vs KKR | Dhoni magic is back, but KKR prevails

The Indian Premier League returned to India after being forced to stage a majority of the last two editions overseas. Moreover, the spectators returned to the stands, with Wankhede Stadium’s upper tiers virtually turning into a sea of yellow. M.S. Dhoni’s unbeaten fifty gave the spectators more reason to rejoice than dancing to the beats of popular Bollywood numbers. Still, it was Umesh Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane who ensured that the night belonged to Kolkata Knight Riders.

West Indies on brink of series win after England collapse

A maiden test century by Joshua da Silva and another England collapse contrived to put West Indies on the brink of winning the series-deciding third test on Saturday. England led by only 10 runs with just two wickets in hand in its second innings, and still two days to play.