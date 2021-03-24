Morning digest: Afghanistan wants a larger role for India in peace process; at least five policemen killed in Chhattisgarh naxal attack, and more

24 March 2021 08:16 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Five police personnel were killed and 13 others injured as Naxals blew up the bus in which they were travelling in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on March 23, senior police officials said.

EPF cap raised to ₹5 lakh if there is no contribution by the employer. “Through an amendment, I intend to raise this limit to ₹5 lakh in those cases, and only in those cases where there is no contribution by the employer in the EPF account,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Afghanistan wants a larger role for India in the peace and reconciliation process, said visiting Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar, adding that he had discussed President Ghani’s new peace plan, the ongoing Intra-Afghan dialogue and “Extended Troika” talks in Moscow last week with the Indian leadership.

Shikhar Dhawan set the foundation in the first half. Virat Kohli continued his silken touch. K.L. Rahul justified his inclusion ahead of Rishabh Pant with a final flurry. Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur were at their usual best. But the two debutants — Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna — played an instrumental role in India’s win in the first ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.

The Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman spoke to The Hindu about the logic of contesting alone, social justice, Dravidian ideology, thoughts of Hitler and Mussolini and his young supporters believing in conspiracy theories.

A local court in Rae Bareli on March 19 provided 22-year-old Pooja (name changed) a sense of closure two years after she was brutally attacked with acid. The court awarded the accused, her distant relative, life imprisonment for allegedly throwing acid on her in April 2019 when she was going for screening for a job in the police force.

China and Russia have proposed setting up a new “regional security dialogue platform” to address security concerns of countries in the region, as their foreign ministers hit out at the United States for “forming small circles to seek bloc confrontation”.

Tamil Nadu told a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the percentage of reservation should be left to the “subjective satisfaction” of individual States.

AIADMK Rajya Sabha member and former Minister A. Mohammedjan died of heart attack at his residence in Ranipet on Tuesday. He was 72 and is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

Myanmar’s junta on Tuesday defended its seven-week crackdown that has left more than 260 democracy protesters dead, insisting it would not tolerate “anarchy”.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that “presently, there is no proposal to implement Panchayat system in Sixth Schedule areas of Assam”.