Morning digest: Many killed at a shooting in Colorado supermarket, vote on resolution against Sri Lanka at UNHRC today, and more

The Ministry of External Affairs refused to comment on the latest in a series of reports that the India-Pakistan détente, signalled by the ceasefire announcement by border commanders at the Line of Control (LoC) last month, was prompted by a back-channel dialogue between Indian and Pakistani officials, and facilitated by a third country.

The Congress on Monday released its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly polls with a promise of social security for the most economically backward families and a promise for industry.

Police say multiple people were killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer. Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference on Monday that a person of interest is in custody and is being treated. He didn't give more details on how many people were killed or other details about the shooting.

The vote on a critical resolution against Sri Lanka at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva has been postponed to Tuesday, as Colombo stepped up efforts to garner international support ahead of the voting which is being seen as an acid test for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass has said his party will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act after the three-phase Assembly elections in the State ending on April 6.

Treasury benches in both Houses of Parliament raised the Ambani bomb scare case, flagging the letter written by former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh accusing the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of running an extortion racket on Monday. Rajya Sabha was adjourned for two hours due to the uproar while the Shiv Sena staged a walk out in Lok Sabha.

Russia’s relations with China were currently at “the best in their entire history”, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said as he began a key visit to China on Monday.

Independent MP from Amaravati in Maharashtra Navneet Rana on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant had threatened her in the lobby of the Parliament premises.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, has urged the panel to carry out a 100% tally of all EVM machines with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) for the coming Assembly elections.

Justice Ravindra Bhat, one of the judges on the Constitution Bench hearing the question of 50% ceiling limit on reservation, asked why welfare should be dependent on caste quota benefits alone.