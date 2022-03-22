A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Gen. Rawat, Ghulam Nabi Azad, N. Chandrasekharan conferred Padma awards

The first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) late General Bipin Rawat, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran, former Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) Rajiv Mehrishi and former chairman of Gita Press late Radheshyam Khemka were among 54 prominent personalities who were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

BJP goes with tried and tested CMs — Dhami in Uttarakhand, Sawant in Goa

The BJP on Monday opted to continue with incumbent Chief Ministers Pushkar Singh Dhami and Pramod Sawant for the new governments in Uttarakhand and Goa, a day after N. Biren Singh was repeated in Manipur in a similar manner. Legislature party meetings of the party in Uttarakhand and Goa elected Mr. Dhami and Mr. Sawant as leaders, maintaining status quo in these States.

India ups surveillance for Boeing 737s after China crash

Aviation watchdog DGCA has placed Boeing 737 planes in the country under “enhanced surveillance” after an aircraft of the same model crashed in China with 132 persons onboard on Monday morning.

Biren Singh sworn in as Chief Minister of Manipur

The newly chosen Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislative leader N. Biren Singh was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur at the Raj Bhavan at 3:20 pm on Monday.

Five other cabinet Ministers were also sworn in along with him. They are T. Bishwajit, Govindas Konthoujam who has been elected seven consecutive terms, Y. Khenchand ( a former Speaker), Nemcha Kipgen ( a former Minister for some time in the Biren ministry) and Awangbou Newmai of the Naga People’s Front.

Indian, U.S. officials discuss 2+2 ministerial, Ukraine

U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland met with Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla on Monday, for Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) that focussed on preparations for “2+2” Ministerial meetings likely to be held in Washington next month, ahead of an in-person Quad summit due to be held in Tokyo later this year. Ms. Nuland, who is on a visit to South Asia, arrived in Delhi from Dhaka, and will meet with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday before travelling to Colombo.

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down their arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged port city.

Tharoor declines CPI(M) invite for meet

Hours after Congress President Sonia Gandhi told senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor to abide by the decision of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee which has prohibited Congress leaders from attending the seminar to be held in connection with the CPI(M)’s 23rd party congress slated for next month in Kannur, Mr. Tharoor declined the invitation.

Communal shadow over SP puts Akhilesh in fix over Karhal

One of the significant takeaways of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly results is the dismal performance of the Samajwadi Party in the Yadav belt and this is one of the reasons that the observers want SP president Akhilesh Yadav to hold on to the Karhal seat to make a point that he is serious about the State politics. However, the party insiders said Mr. Yadav was yet to take a call.

SC bats for safety, privacy of child victims of sexual abuse

A child victim of a sexual offence, whose identity is disclosed in the media, may “very well be in need of care and protection”, Supreme Court judge, Justice Indira Banerjee, said in a judgment on Monday.

ED questions Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee in coal pilferage case

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for recording his statement in connection with the alleged illegal mining and pilferage of coal in West Bengal.

Sri Lanka turns to China for further $2.5–billion assistance

Sri Lanka has sought a new loan and buyer’s credit from China for $2.5 billion as the island nation struggles to cope with one of its worst economic meltdowns, a top Chinese official said, days after Colombo obtained a billion-dollar credit line from New Delhi .

India comfortably placed to deal with any effect of war: Das

With foreign exchange (forex) reserves of $677 billion, India is comfortably placed to deal with any effect of war [in Ukraine] or any challenges with regard to financing of the Current Account Deficit (CAD) is concerned, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.