Morning digest: India seals Myanmar border to check influx, protesters against policing bill clash with officers in England, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga held a virtual meeting on Sunday with Foreign Minister of Myanmar Zin Mar Aung amid the ongoing military crackdown following the February coup, even as India has sealed all entry points along the border with the southeast Asian neighbour and is closely monitoring to prevent any Myanmar nationals from entering the country.

An Indian-Israeli collaboration has reportedly developed an oral vaccine, one that can be swallowed like a pill instead of being injected as is the norm, for COVID-19. A preliminary test in animals showed that the vaccine produced the expected antibodies that confer protection. However the findings have not been reported in a scientific publication yet and can’t be independently verified.

Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Sunday staged protests in Nagpur and Pune demanding resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in view of allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.Anil Deshmukh

With barely a month left for Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde to retire, the Collegium is discussing diverse opinions from within on issues like proportionate representation from various High Courts and seniority among High Court judges before finalising the names to recommend to the government for appointment.

Two police officers were seriously injured and at least two police vehicles were set on fire in the city of Bristol in south west England during violent scenes after a peaceful protest, police said.

The BJP on Sunday promised reservation of 33% for women in government jobs, implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and allocation of ₹18,000 pending to 75 lakh farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in its manifesto for West Bengal. Releasing the “Sonar Bangla Sonkolpo Potro 2021”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the manifesto is a vision of realising the party’s slogan of “Sonar Bangla” (Golden Bengal).

The decision to hold the joint exercise "Pabbi-Antiterror-2021" was announced during the 36th meeting of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on March 18.

The BJP on Sunday released a booklet containing what is believed were 100 reasons to reject the DMK in the April 6 Assembly polls. These include the DMK’s stand on various issues including the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, opposition to the farm laws, the New Education Policy, and the Sri Lankan Tamils issue, among others.

After finding success as opener in the final T20I here on Saturday, India captain Virat Kohli stated he was keen to have a longer run at the top of the order.

With Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra making a strong pitch for Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia at Nazira on Sunday, the Gandhi siblings have focussed on the State for the third day in a row.

Amidst campaigning for bypolls in the State, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, yet again forecast a leadership change in Karnataka, and said it was necessary if “the party has to survive in the State”.