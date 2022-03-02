Morning Digest: Indian officials wait for pause in fighting to commence evacuation from Kharkiv; GST revenues up by 26% in February, and more

A view of the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

March 02, 2022 08:11 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Indian officials in Russian city waiting for pause in fighting for evacuation from Kharkiv

India on Tuesday said a team of officials who have been rushed to the Russian city of Belgorod are unable to help trapped Indians in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Belgorod is located 40 kilometres from Kharkiv which is experiencing heavy bombardment by Russian forces that is working as an “obstruction” before the much-needed evacuation.

Russia-Ukraine crisis: MEA redoubles evacuation efforts

Advertising

Advertising

The war in Ukraine claimed its first Indian casualty as a 21 year old student belonging to Karnataka was killed on Tuesday in an attack by Russian forces in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city. The victim, identified as Naveen S. Gyanagoudar was killed while standing outside a grocery as he waited to buy food. It is unclear whether Mr. Naveen was killed by Russian shelling on a government building nearby or in the gunfire that followed by Russian soldiers, said officials.

Kremlin says ‘too soon to assess’ Ukraine talks

The Kremlin on Tuesday said it was too early to draw conclusions from a first round of talks held with Ukraine on ending the war following Moscow’s invasion last week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had been informed about the talks and that “it is too soon to assess” their outcome.

Tension mounts for students in Eastern Ukraine

The news of a fellow Indian dying in a shelling in Kharkiv spread rapidly among hundreds of students glued to their phone screens and sheltering in bunkers in cities on the eastern border of the country that are witness to fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian militaries. They are battling the cold and severe food shortage on the one hand, and on the other, they fear being hit by a missile or a bomb if they attempt to escape.

GST revenues up by 26% in February over pre-COVID-19 level

The Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in February was 26% higher than pre-pandemic levels at ₹1,33,026 crore, the Finance Ministry said. The collections are 18% higher than February 2021 and mark the fifth time that GST revenues have crossed ₹1.30 lakh crore since its launch in July 2017.

Ilker Ayci declines Air India CEO’s post

Former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci has declined Tata Sons’ offer to head Air India as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), saying “news in some sections of the Indian media attempting to colour my appointment with undesirable colours”. “As a business leader who has always prioritised professional credo ... I have come to the conclusion that it would not be a feasible or an honorable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such narrative,” he said in a statement.

India faces uncertainty over defence supplies from Russia and Ukraine, as also CAATSA waiver

With tensions escalating between Russia and the West over the Ukraine crisis, India, which has major defence cooperation with Moscow and also with Kyiv, faces uncertainty over timely deliveries in the near future in addition to the lingering threat of U.S. sanctions under CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) over the S-400 deal.

U.P. Assembly polls | BSP, SP trade barbs, call each other BJP’s B team

In a dramatic shift, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati accused the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) of being the B team of the ruling BJP. “In constituencies, where the SP is weak, it is asking its voters to transfer the votes to BJP to keep the BSP out of power,” Ms. Mayawati said. Ironically, the SP has levelled the same charge against Ms. Mayawati.

Naga hills of Manipur await the return of warrior son Muivah

No one measures the distance to Somdal by kilometres. It is either by the clock or calendar. “An hour-and-a-half maximum by car from here,” Deuleng Ruivah, who runs a restaurant at the mini-Secretariat in Ukhrul, said. “Or years, if you happen to be the best-known Naga freedom fighter,” he added.

Chief Secretary calls on Dhankhar for resumption of West Bengal State Assembly

West Bengal Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi on Tuesday called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in connection with the summoning of the Budget Session of the State Assembly on March 7 at 2 p.m. Prior to this the Governor informed that late last evening, a file containing the February 28 Cabinet decision seeking to summon the Assembly on March 7 at 2 p.m. was received from the government for consideration by the Governor.

HC to hear Nawab Malik’s plea for release on today

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said it will hear on March 2 the plea filed by Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik, currently in custody of the Enforcement Directorate, seeking immediate release. The matter was listed for hearing before a bench of Justices S. B. Shukre and G. A. Sanap on Wednesday.

UN says 440 civilians killed in Sudan clashes

At least 440 civilians died in brutal fighting between rival factions in southwestern South Sudan over just a few months last year, the United Nations said on Tuesday. The report comes on the heels of a warning by the United Nations last month that the world’s youngest country risked a return to war, with bouts of interethnic violence and political infighting threatening to undo even the limited progress made in implementing a stuttering peace process.

Chip shortage continues to play spoilsport for Indian automakers

The global semiconductor shortage continued to play spoilsport for the Indian automobile industry with major manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota and Honda reporting a drop in wholesales for February. However, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and MG Motor recorded an increase in sales.

‘It will be great to get two wins on the first day’

The last time he played singles in Davis Cup, Rohan Bopanna had won in three sets against South Korea’s Chung Hong in a dead fourth rubber at Chandigarh in 2016. Based on the way he was serving and volleying at the Gymkhana Club on Tuesday, the 41-year-old showed that he can still give anyone a run for their money on grass.