Morning digest | Indian firms buy more oil from Russia; Ashish Jha is Biden’s COVID-19 response chief, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Indian firms buy more oil from Russia, energy ties may deepen

India is expected to deepen energy cooperation with Russia as several major western economies have continued to source Russian energy despite tough U.S. sanctions against Moscow’s rulers

Ashish Jha is Biden’s COVID-19 response chief

Ashish Jha, an Indian-origin physician and public health specialist from Brown University, has been appointed the new White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator. Dr. Jha will replace Jeff Zeints, who has led the Biden administration’s pandemic response thus far, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

Biden to call China’s Xi Jinping to discuss Russia, economic issues

President Joe Biden will speak Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ongoing economic competition between the two countries and Russia’s war against Ukraine.

19 firms in India to make Pfizer’s oral COVID-19 antiviral drug

Nineteen drugmakers in India have signed sublicence agreements with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) to manufacture the generic version of Pfizer’s oral COVID-19 antiviral nirmatrelvir, which is to be used in combination with ritonavir.

US House of of Representatives votes to further restrict Russian trade after invasion

The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, preparing for President Joe Biden to enact higher tariffs on more products and further weaken the Russian economy in response to its military assault on Ukraine.

South Korea sees over 6,00,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

As the coronavirus pandemic seems to be tapering in India, with daily infections falling to the lowest levels since May 2020, the picture does not reflect similarly in a few other countries in Asia. Besides, the World Health Organisation has raised alarm about a global uptick in cases owing to the Omicron variant, its new sub-variant BA.2 or ‘Stealth Omicron’, and countries around the world gradually lifting COVID curbs.

All England Championships | Lakshya Sen enters quarterfinals; Sindhu, Saina knocked out

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen stunned world No. 3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark in straight games to progress to the men’s singles quarterfinals but it was curtains for Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal at the All England Championships here on Thursday.

UN’s new Afghanistan mandate focuses on equality, inclusion

The U.N. Security Council on Thursday approved a robust mandate for its political mission in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover last August. The new mandate authorizes the mission to promote gender equality, empowerment of women and girls, human rights of all Afghans and an inclusive and representative government.

No decision yet on Manipur CM

Caretaker Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh and senior Minister in the last Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government, Thongam Biswajit, on Thursday clarified that the leadership issue in Manipur has not been resolved.

With 4-year UG research degree, students can directly enter PhD: UGC draft

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has proposed to allow students who have completed a four-year undergraduate (UG) programme, including a research component with a cumulative grade point average of 7.5, to directly enrol in PhD programmes without having to first complete a master’s degree.