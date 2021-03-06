Morning Digest: Nine get death sentence in 2016 Bihar hooch tragedy case, Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader hints at nuanced stand on demands, and more

2016 Bihar hooch tragedy | Nine get death sentence; life term for four
Nineteen people died and six others lost their eyesight in August 2016 after consuming illicit liquor in dry Bihar. “Fourteen persons had been named accused in the case. One of them died during trial,” said Special Public Prosecutor Ravi Bhushan Srivastava.
Farmers’ protests | Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader hints at nuanced stand on demands
Reflecting on the lessons learnt from the last 100 days which can be applied to the future of the movement, Dr. Pal indicated that there should have been more clarity regarding realistic expectations.
Currency smuggled at behest of Kerala CM: Customs Dept.
The Customs Department has informed the Kerala High Court that Swapna Suresh, one of the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, has said that the smuggling of foreign currency was carried out at the instance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan.
Disengagement key for progress in ties, India tells China
The senior military commanders in their last meeting on February 20 noted “the disengagement in the Pangong lake area was a significant step forward and it provided a good basis for the resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC”, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.
AIADMK gives 20 seats to BJP
The announcement comes after multiple rounds of talks between the two parties, with Home Minister Amit Shah himself holding talks with the top two leaders of the AIADMK after his visit to Puducherry on Sunday.
Supreme Court directs private hospitals to give priority in treatment to elderly amid pandemic
On August 4, the court ordered the States to respond promptly to the needs of senior citizens and ensure they do not suffer financially during COVID-19. It also directed that the elderly should get their pension on time.
‘How much more can we allow the Myanmar military to get away with?’ U.N. envoy asks
“It is critical that this council is resolute and coherent in putting the security forces on notice and standing with the people of Myanmar firmly, in support of the clear November election results,” Christine Schraner Burgener said.
U.S. condemns China’s Hong Kong moves, working to ‘galvanise’ action against abuses
Beijing proposed legislation that would tighten its increasingly authoritarian grip on Hong Kong by making changes to the electoral committee that chooses the city’s leader, giving it new power to nominate legislative candidates.
Ind vs. Eng fourth Test | Disappointed not to still be batting: Ben Stokes
Stokes, who top-scored with a fighting 55, said he was disappointed not to make a big one after being trapped leg-before by Washington Sundar.
50 years on, Sunil Gavaskar recalls his debut Test
With a twinkle in his eyes, legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar walked down memory lane, reminiscing about his debut Test, which began 50 years ago on this day at Port of Spain.