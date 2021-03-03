Morning Digest: Farm unions will campaign against BJP in poll bound States, Emergency was a mistake, says Rahul Gandhi; and more

03 March 2021 07:37 IST

“The Congress party at no point attempted to capture India's institutional framework and frankly, the Congress party does not even have that capability. Our design does not allow us that and even if we want, we cannot do it,” he said.

On March 6, to mark 100 days of the campaign’s arrival on Delhi’s borders, protestors plan to block the entire length of the Western Peripheral Expressway or Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway for five hours between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said since Monday, the first day of second phase of vaccination, 50 lakh registrations have been made on CoWIN for COVID19 vaccination.

The relaxation in notice period would remain in force till the last dates of nomination for the Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry and West Bengal elections, that is March 19 and April 7 respectively.

As senior Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Anand Sharma sparred over the party’s choice of allies in West Bengal, the party urged everyone to come together to take on the BJP in the upcoming elections.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday scheduled a hearing on March 9 of the case concerning the safety of the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam. A Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar adjourned the hearing on a request made by the Centre.

As a Thimphu court prepares for the opening of a trial against three prominent officials accused of plotting to topple and take over top jobs in the Supreme Court and the Royal Bhutan Army (RBA), the spotlight is on a woman who was a former protocol secretary at the Indian Embassy.

With the bolstered supply, Mr. Biden also announced he would be using the powers of the federal government to direct all states to prioritize vaccinating teachers, and said the federal government would provide the doses directly through its pharmacy program.

The books, originally published between 1937 and 1976, contain numerous caricatures of Asian and Black people that incorporate stereotypes that have been criticized as racist.

City’s winning streak is the third-best streak among teams in Europe’s leading five leagues, behind only Bayern Munich’s 23 in a row in 2020 and Real Madrid’s 22 successive victories in 2014.