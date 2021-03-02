Morning Digest: Attack by State-sponsored Chinese hacker groups foiled, says Power Ministry; U.S. trade report flags challenges from Make in India policy, and more

02 March 2021 08:52 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The report terms India’s policies “trade-restrictive” and saying the “Make in India” campaign epitomises the challenges to the trade relationship.

While the government refused to confirm or deny a New York Times report, based on a U.S. cyber security firm’s claim that the Mumbai power outage in October 2020 was part of a coordinated cyber attack by China, it said it has suffered “no data breach” as a result of the threat.

By comparison, China posted a 0.4% increase in 2016-19 and the United States registered a decline in emissions of 0.7%, though in absolute numbers they dwarf India’s emissions.

General Zhao Zongqi, who handed over the leadership of the military’s Western Theatre Command, its biggest military command responsible for the India border, will serve as the vice-chairman of the National People’s Congress (NPC) special committee on foreign affairs.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, had shared a stage with Left leaders and ISF founder Abbas Siddiqui of Furfura Sharief at a public rally of the grand alliance.

The world’s singular focus right now should be to keep transmission of COVID-19 as low as possible, said Dr. Michael Ryan, director of WHO’s emergencies program.

Democrats and some Republicans have voiced support for the idea of raising the minimum wage, now $7.25, for the first time since 2009, though they disagree on how much.

Agnès Callamard, the Special U.N. Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions said Navalny’s poisoning was intended to “send a clear, sinister warning that this would be the fate of anyone who would criticize and oppose the government.”

His variation, especially the arm-ball, has bamboozled the England batsmen in the ongoing series, but the spelling of his name has been a mystery ever since Axar Patel became an IPL sensation in 2014.

Novak Djokovic matched Roger Federer's all-time record for the most weeks as ATP World No. 1 on Monday, holding the top spot for the 310th week. Djokovic's ninth Australian Open title last month ensured the 18-time Grand Slam champion would surpass Federer's record.