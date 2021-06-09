Morning Digest: Centre caps prices of COVID-19 vaccines at private hospitals, India expected to grow at 8.3%, says World Bank; and more

Government caps prices of COVID-19 vaccines at private hospitals
The high price of COVID-19 vaccines at private hospitals is “unacceptable”, and the revised vaccination policy will see reductions, said V.K. Paul, Chairman of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19.
India expected to grow at 8.3%, says World Bank
The growth rate forecasted for India for 2021-22, the World Bank is an upward revision from its January forecast of 5.4%. However, this revision “masks significant expected economic damage from an enormous second COVID-19 wave and localized mobility restrictions since March 2021,” the report says.
Education Ministry lays down norms for content for disabled children
The guidelines, released by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday, are based on four guiding principles, stipulating that all resources must be perceivable, operable, understandable and robust for disabled students.
Rift in Bengal BJP out in open as it targets Trinamool
A month after the Assembly polls and after the massive victory of the Trinamool Congress, the rift in the West Bengal unit of the BJP is out in the open with leaders speaking in different voices on crucial issues including Article 356.
BRICS opposes exceptionalism: China
China’s Foreign Ministry on Monday said the idea behind the statement was to forge a common understanding among the BRICS countries when there were “so many different interpretations and definitions of multilateralism in the world”.
U.S. CDC eases travel recommendations on 110 countries, territories including Japan
Among those now listed at “Level 3,” are France, Ecuador, Philippines, South Africa, Canada, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Honduras, Hungary, and Italy.
Quad vaccine partnership goal still on track despite pandemic wave in India: Top U.S. official
The U.S. has initiated a program to give 80 million of its excess vaccines – mostly from AstraZeneca - to countries in need of them, by the end of June and more as they become available beyond June.
French Open | Zidansek sets up semifinal date with Pavlyuchenkova
Pavlyuchenkova came out on top of an other tense battle to rally past her doubles partner Elena Rybakina 6-7 (2), 6-2, 9-7. The 31st-seeded Russian had lost at this stage 10 years ago at Roland Garros and was 0-6 in Grand Slam quarterfinals before taking to the court.
Ankita to partner Sania at the Olympics
The country’s top-ranked woman player, Ankita Raina, went on Instagram to announce that she would be competing in the Tokyo Olympics doubles event with six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza.
ISL | Only four foreigners in playing XI from 2021-22
The four foreign player rule is in accordance with the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) club competition regulations. Clubs can sign a maximum of 6 foreign players of which one is required to be from an AFC member nation.