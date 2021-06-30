Morning Digest | Activists welcome Supreme Court ruling on migrant workers; Brazil to suspend vaccine deal with India as graft allegations probed, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Chamoli disaster due to avalanche, says Geological Survey of India

The flash flood on February 7 in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, that claimed at least 72 and caused at least 200 to be missing or dead was due to large mass of snow, ice and rock avalanche along with a hanging mass of rock crashing into the Raunthi Garh valley floor.

Jaishankar, African Union flag ‘vaccine equity’

International cooperation is the way forward to deal with vaccine requirements to counter the threat of COVID-19 pandemic, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday during the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting at Matera in Italy.

Brazil to suspend vaccine deal with India as graft allegations probed

Brazil will suspend a $324 million Indian vaccine contract that has mired President Jair Bolsonaro in accusations of irregularities, the health minister said on Tuesday, following the guidance of the federal comptroller, the CGU.

Congress asks government to prepare comprehensive drone policy

In the wake of an alleged drone attack on the Jammu airbase on Sunday last, the Congress on Tuesday urged the government to prepare a comprehensive policy to deal with armed drone attacks that are “a real threat to the security forces and government establishments”.

Monsoon session of Parliament likely from July 19

The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to begin on July 19 and will go on till August 13. There is no clarity as of now whether the existing COVID-19 protocols will continue. So far, 403 members out of the 540 members of the Lok Sabha and 179 members out of 232 in the Rajya Sabha have got both doses of vaccines.

Activists welcome Supreme Court ruling on migrant workers

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday should result in the universalisation of rations to all migrant workers across India as long as the pandemic continues, as opposed to the government’s one-time relief measures, said intervenors in the petition.

Facebook representatives depose before parliamentary panel on issue of social media misuse

Facebook India officials on Tuesday deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on the issue of misuse of social media platforms. Facebook and Google officials were summoned by parliamentary panel chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Serena Williams out of Wimbledon after stopping with injury

Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon after she stopped playing her first-round match in the first set on Tuesday because of a left leg injury. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was serving in the fifth game at Centre Court when she lost her footing near the baseline while hitting a forehand against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

England beats Germany 2-0 to move into Euro last eight

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck as England reached the quarter-finals of the European Championship with a 2-0 win over rivals Germany at Wembley on Tuesday.

Euro 2020 | Ukraine scores late in extra time to beat Sweden

Ukraine eliminated previously unbeaten Sweden 2-1 on Tuesday with a goal in stoppage time at the end of extra time. Substitute Artem Dovbyk stooped low to guide a header from Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cross past goalkeeper Robin Olsen.