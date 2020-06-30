Morning Digest: MHA unveils rules for Unlock 2; Government bans 59 apps including China-based TikTok, WeChat, and more

30 June 2020 07:26 IST

The ban comes amid continuing tensions on the border between India and China and covers a variety of applications from e-commerce to gaming, social media, browsers, instant messaging and file sharing.

Metro rail services, schools, colleges, gymnasiums, auditoriums, bars, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, assembly halls and similar places will continue to remain shut across the country.

Across the State, the “complete lockdown” on Sundays will continue, with July 5, 12, 19 and 26 set for a total shutdown. However, the government relaxed restrictions to allow resumption of business activities in most parts of the State from July 1.

Mr. Geelani, suffering from multiple ailments and tended by two sons at his Srinagar residence, has been the face of hard-line separatism for many decades now.

Currently, there are 567 Real-Time PCR-based testing labs (Govt.: 362 + Private: 205), 393 TrueNat based testing labs (Govt.: 366 + Private: 27) and 87 CBNAAT based testing labs (Govt: 32 + Private: 55).

The newspaper reports, suggesting Mr. Trump may have ignored a threat to U.S. troops as he seeks to improve relations with Russia, could damage Mr. Trump as he seeks re-election on Nov. 3.

The U.S. move comes as the top decision-making body of China’s parliament deliberates a draft national security law for Hong Kong that pro-democracy activists in the city fear will be used to eliminate dissent and tighten Beijing’s control.

On June 22, the White House made a proclamation restricting the issuance of non-immigrant work visas across the board, which U.S. President Donald Trump said was to clamp down on American jobs going to foreign workers, a policy that his administration has consistently prioritised.

Nitin Menon has become the third Indian umpire to be included in the ICC’s Elite Panel of umpires, with cricket’s governing body announcing his elevation to the top tier on Monday.

Lewis Hamilton, powered by the all-conquering Mercedes, will go in search of a 7th drivers' title to equal Michael Schumacher’s record. The first 3 races form part of an intensive spell of 8 European races in 10 weeks, which may become 9 in 11 if a round at Mugello, in Italy, is added.