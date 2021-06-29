Morning Digest | Centre unveils ₹6.28 lakh cr stimulus post second COVID wave; small civilian drones pose significant threat, say officials, and more

29 June 2021 08:24 IST

As investigation continues into the two explosions in the Jammu airbase, believed to have been carried out using drones, defence officials and experts said there was a potent threat from small civilian drones and the armed forces have to accelerate their plans to put in place counter-drone systems.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced some fresh relief measures for the economy, the first such package after the second COVID-19 wave, focusing largely on extending loan guarantees and concessional credit for pandemic-hit sectors and investments to ramp up healthcare capacities.

Two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine administered 44-45 weeks apart generated nearly four times the level of antibodies than when the doses were given 8-12 weeks apart, says a report by the Oxford Vaccine Group, the developers of the vaccine.

The Congress on Monday, reacting to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s fresh economic announcements, said expanding the credit opportunities wont help in generating new demand or tackle growing unemployment. Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said the government’s measures will not tackle low demand, low GDP, high inflation and unemployment.

A higher dose of the Chinese vaccine CoronaVac was “well tolerated and safe, and induced neutralising antibody responses in children and adolescents aged 3-17 years”, a study in the recent edition of the peer-reviewed journal Lancet Infectious Diseases has stated.

With no wreckage of any unmanned vehicle found at the technical airport of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Jammu Airforce Station, a National Security Guard (NSG) team joined the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday to investigate even the possibility of the use of a long-distance launching pad to drive in drones with payloads of explosives.

India has made only modest progress in developing its policy and doctrine for cyberspace security despite the geostrategic instability of its region and a keen awareness of the cyber threat it faces, according to a new report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

Krantikar Kisan Union president Darshan Pal on Monday said the farmer leaders would visit Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand apart from other States across the country to expose the Modi government which happened to be the most “anti-farmer” and “authoritarian”, adding that the farmers fight was for “Zameen (land)” and “Zameer (conscience)”.

A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of State Aattorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants.

Kylian Mbappe missed the crucial penalty as Switzerland stunned world champions France at Euro 2020 on Monday, winning 5-4 on penalties after their last-16 tie had ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Spain held off a remarkable Croatian fightback to win 5-3 in a pulsating Euro 2020 last 16 knockout match on Monday thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal in extra time.