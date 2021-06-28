Morning Digest | Centre provides break-up of vaccine delivery schedule to Supreme Court; Drones favoured tool of Pak-based terror outfits, say officials, and more

28 June 2021 08:10 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Bharat Biotech is yet to begin supply for a batch of vaccines, an order for which was placed by the Health Ministry in May, according to an affidavit filed by the Ministry in the Supreme Court on Saturday. The Health Ministry told the court that it expected to receive at least 51 crore doses from January-July. Thirty two crore of these have already been administered as of Sunday evening.

Twitter’s interim resident grievance officer for India has stepped down, leaving the micro-blogging site without a grievance official as mandated by the new IT rules to address complaints from Indian subscribers, according to a source.

With no vaccines in sight, and just days to go to for Bhutan’s own deadline for giving its eligible population of half a million people their second dose of Covid vaccines, India’s smallest neighbour is searching for any alternative that could help, its Health Minister said.

The dedication of Indian soldiers and veterans towards the country is an “exemplary example”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday soon after arriving in Ladakh on a three-day visit.

Drones were used for the first time to drop explosive devices, triggering blasts inside the Air Force Station’s technical area in Jammu in the early hours of Sunday. However, over the past two years, drones have been deployed regularly by Pakistan-based outfits to smuggle arms, ammunition and drugs into Indian territory.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Sunday that the dialogue process initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jammu and Kashmir’s mainstream leadership can gain credibility by ending what she called an “era of oppression and suppression” in the Union Territory, and in understanding that a dissenting voice is not a criminal act.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) committee probing complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal will meet victims and complainants on Sunday and Monday, the Commission said.

At least seven persons died and dozens were injured in an explosion Sunday in Bangladesh's capital. But authorities could not determine the nature of the explosion that damaged vehicles and surrounding buildings, the police and fire department said.

Belgium held Cristiano Ronaldo scoreless and defeated defending champion Portugal 1-0 on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.

Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick scored second-half goals to take the Czech Republic into the Euro 2020 quarter-finals as they took advantage of a red card for the Netherlands to upset their more fancied opponents and win 2-0 in Budapest on Sunday.