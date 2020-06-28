Morning Digest: Government approves use of dexamethasone; Gorkhas, west Pakistan refugees granted domicile certificates in J&K, and more

28 June 2020 07:43 IST

Gurbinder Singh was engaged a few months ago, Jai Kishor Singh’s parents were looking for a match for him and Havildar Bipul Roy had been married for 9 years. The 3 men died in the clashes in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15 — and with them, the dreams of 3 families across India.

The drug was tested in hospitalised patients with COVID-19 in the ‘RECOVERY’ clinical trial in the United Kingdom and was found to have benefits for the critically ill patients and reduce mortality by one-third for patients on ventilators and one-fifth for patients on oxygen therapy.

Ministry of External Affairs officials say they have now proposed a virtual meeting between Delhi and Colombo on the issue, to take talks further, but did not explain why the request has not been cleared thus far.

Under the domicile rules, all those persons and their children who have resided for 15 years in Jammu and Kashmir, or have studied for seven years and appeared in the Class X or Class XII examination in an educational institution in the UT, are eligible for grant of domicile.

According to the ASDMA’s update, the number of flood-affected people across 1,289 villages almost doubled overnight to 4,62,777 by Saturday evening. Almost 20,000 of them have moved to relief camps in seven districts.

While about 19 million people used cocaine in 2018, fuelled by the drug’s popularity in North America and Western Europe, close to 27 million people used amphetamines the same year, the latter being the most used amphetamine-type stimulants (ATS) in Southeast Asia, it said.

A man wielding a five-inch knife attacked people out enjoying the sun at Forbury Gardens, a Reading park, on the evening of June 20, killing three people and injuring three others.

On June 22, the White House made a proclamation halting the processing and issuance of non-immigrant work visas of several types, with the stated aim of this sweeping policy being to stop foreign workers snagging American jobs.

He received oxygen and dexamethasone, a cheap and widely available steroid that researchers in England have said reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients.

The game looked to be heading for a penalty shoot-out after Norwich, who had Timm Klose sent off in the 89th minute, defended superbly against constant pressure from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side before Maguire’s goal two minutes from the end.

The ATP’s revised calendar, which includes seven tournaments in as many weeks, is not safe for players who will be forced to skip major events due to the crammed schedule, the three-time Grand Slam champion said.