Morning Digest: India’s confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 5 lakh, U.S. curbs visas for Chinese officials, and more

27 June 2020 07:45 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

India on Friday warned China that trying to alter the status quo on the ground by resorting to force would not just damage the peace that existed in the border areas but could also have “ripples and repercussions” in the broader bilateral relationship. It demanded that Beijing stop its activities in eastern Ladakh.

India's confirmed coronavirus cases, on Friday, crossed the 5,00,000 mark.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday Washington was imposing visa restrictions on Chinese officials responsible for restricting freedoms in Hong Kong, but he did not name any of those targeted.

Advertising

Advertising

Students in northeast Delhi may be the worst affected by the CBSE’s alternative assessment scheme to replace pending board examinations which have now been cancelled. They make up the majority of the 2,400 students who have only completed one or two papers, as their examination schedule was disrupted by violence in the area even before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic halted examinations across the country.

Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane on Friday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and briefed him on the ground situation along the border in eastern Ladakh amid continuing tensions, a defence source said.

If Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka kept their focus on mortality and rise in fresh cases, Kerala was looking at potential community transmission of COVID-19 on Friday. Ten people died in Karnataka and an equal number in Andhra Pradesh.

With the allies of the Mahagatbandhan — the Opposition alliance in Bihar — beginning a dialogue ahead of the Assembly elections, CPI General Secretary D. Raja has said the alliance should take lessons from the Lok Sabha polls where the Left parties were not accommodated.

Following the increasing demand for trains on certain routes, the Railways on Friday said it would very soon announce more special trains for travellers.

An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing on an expressway in Haryana on Friday after it developed a snag, officials said.

In a battle of and for words, a commemorative declaration marking the 75th anniversary of the signing of the U.N. Charter was delayed as member states could not reach an agreement on phraseology. The Five Eyes — the U.S., the U.K., Australia, New Zealand and Canada — along with India, objected to the use of a phrase “shared vision of a common future”, associated with China. The document still stands a chance of passing on the June 26th anniversary if no objections are raised to an alternatively worded statement before 6 p.m. New York time.

Thirty years of hurt came to an end for Liverpool when they were confirmed as Premier League champions on Thursday courtesy of second-placed Manchester City's 2-1 defeat by Chelsea.