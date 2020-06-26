Morning Digest: 83 killed in lightning strike in Bihar, China continues build-up along LAC, and more

26 June 2020 08:30 IST

The June 22 consensus reached between the Indian and Chinese Corps Commanders on disengagement is yet to be implemented, a defence source said, adding that it was “wait and watch by both sides”. Meanwhile, satellite images and reports indicate a massive build-up and construction by China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in Galwan Valley and in Depsang plains, threatening the Indian Army’s positions in Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO).

A landslip, induced by heavy rainfall, killed a minor in Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar on Thursday while a woman drowned in twin city Naharlagun. Another person drowned in Assam’s Dhemaji district as the death toll in floods and landslips since mid-May rose to 36.

The U.S. is reviewing its global deployment of forces to ensure it is postured appropriately to counter the People’s Liberation Army, given the increasing threat posed by China to Asian countries like India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on June 25.

With import consignments from China facing hurdles in getting clearance at domestic ports amid continuing border tensions, various industry associations have written to the Centre seeking clarification on the “unannounced and opaque” move, while also warning of acute shortage of components and finished products in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, automobiles, electronics and electrical machinery.

Eighty-three people, including three children, were killed on Thursday in lightning strikes in Bihar. Gopalganj district reported the highest number of 13 deaths. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced ₹4 lakh each in compensation to the families of the deceased.

In a scathing letter to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi has said the “scenario in the State is grim” and that “law and order has collapsed”.

K.Sivan, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), sketched the composition and potential of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the new space entity created to promote and regulate participation of private players in the space sector.

All regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains have been cancelled till August 12, the Railway Board said on June 25. Sources said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

A day after the first political meeting between the allies of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha speaks on the Bihar Assembly election due later this year, the reluctance of the allies to work under RJD president Tejashwi Yadav and the resignation of Raghuvansh Prasad as the party national vice-president.

Google will pay partnered media publishers in three countries and offer some users free access to paywalled news sites, the tech giant said on Thursday.

A Central team, led by Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal, will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana between June 26 and 29 to coordinate with officials in strengthening COVID-19 management efforts, the Ministry said on Thursday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board on Thursday deliberated, via a teleconference, the process for electing the next ICC chairman to succeed Shashank Manohar. While the ICC didn’t make any official announcement, after the meeting, it is understood that the process is likely to be finalised next week.