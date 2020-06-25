Morning Digest: Destroyed Chinese post back in Galwan Valley, Delhi overtakes Mumbai as the city worst-hit by COVID-19, and more

As Army Chief Gen Manoj Naravane met troops on the ground in eastern Lakadh on Wednesday and presented commendation cards to those involved in the recent standoffs with China, fresh satellite images of June 22 show that the Chinese observation post destroyed on June 15 during the violent clash in Galwan area is back.

Delhi recorded 3,788 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and overtook Mumbai to become the city with the highest number of total cases. Delhi’s case tally has risen to 70,390, while its death toll climbed to 2,365, with 64 more fatalities.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is considering advising colleges and universities to cancel their final year examinations and semester examinations in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases, according to a senior official at the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Pakistan received another extension on the “greylist”, as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary session on Wednesday decided to continue all countries under scrutiny for Terror Financing and Money Laundering until October 2020. However, Islamabad faced setbacks on other fronts, with the United States slamming its record on terrorism, including its failure to act against groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and received a U.S. veto against its joint effort with China to list an Indian engineer on the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s 1267 list.

In an attempt to arrive at a consensus on combating COVID-19 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday held a meeting with representatives of all political parties and announced that the lockdown in the State will be extended with necessary relaxations till July 31.

A meeting between four Manipur MLAs of the National People’s Party (NPP), along with Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP chief Conrad Sangma, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah has brought some sense of resolution over the crisis hovering over the BJP after the MLAs announced that they were defecting to the Congress.

MOIL Limited, a state-owned manganese company, has directed China Coal No. 3 Mining (India) Private Limited to keep operations suspended at a mine in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh until it re-employs 64 Indian workers.

A day after the Congress Working Committee accused the Narendra Modi government of “mishandling” the border situation with China in Ladakh, the party on Wednesday asked the government to “come clean” on the claims made by BJP MP Tapir Gao about Chinese intrusions in Arunachal Pradesh.

It's the end of an era: Japan's Olympus said Wednesday it is selling its struggling camera division to focus on medical equipment — now the major portion of the storied firm's business.

Actor Priyanka Chopra and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap are among the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) ambassadors for 2020.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was widely criticised for hosting the tennis exhibition where he was one of four players to test positive for the coronavirus, a lapse that sent shudders through a sport struggling to get back on its feet.