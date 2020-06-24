Morning Digest: Ayush Ministry lens on Baba Ramdev’s COVID-19 cure; Russia to speed up defence deals says Rajnath Singh, and more

Hours after yoga guru Baba Ramdev unveiled an Ayurvedic medicine — ‘Coronil and Swasari’ — on Tuesday, claiming that clinical trials on COVID-19 affected patients had shown favourable results, the Central government asked Patanjali Ayurved Limited to stop advertising the drug and sought details on its claimed “successful trial and cure”.

Russia has said that it will accelerate deliveries of some defence contracts with India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday in Moscow after meeting Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov.

The annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath was held in Puri on Tuesday without the usual congregation of devotees, a historic departure from the centuries-old tradition.

Former U.S. National Security Adviser (NSA) John Bolton’s book, The Room Where It Happened, was officially released in the U.S. on Tuesday but much has been written about it in the press already. India finds a few mentions in the book, none of them positive, many neutral, and several as a country that has not fallen in line in the context of international treaties.

Protesting “espionage” and “terrorism-related” activities by officials of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi as well as the “ill treatment” of Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad, the government has decided to reduce the staff strength at both missions by half.

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has condemned the attempt at criminalising the writings of Supriya Sharma, executive editor of the digital news publication Scroll.in.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday virtually kicked off its campaign for the 2021 Assembly election in Assam with a digital rally in Guwahati.

Four MLAs of the National People’s Party (NPP), who had withdrawn support to the BJP-led government triggering a political crisis in Manipur last week, were on Tuesday flown to Guwahati.

COVID-19 testing kits developed by labs of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) are yet to make it to the market thanks to a change in rules by the ICMR that now requires additional data and not just results from laboratory-controlled conditions from research labs.

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, Hindustan Awam Morcha (secular) president and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who has been threatening to quit the RJD-led opposition alliance in the State, is scheduled to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Seven more Pakistan cricketers, including Muhammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz, selected for the tour of England have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total to 10, the PCB revealed on Tuesday.