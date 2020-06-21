Morning Digest: Parts of north India to witness solar eclipse today; MEA says Chinese troops responsible for deadly clashes, and more

21 June 2020 08:00 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

While India lost 20 soldiers in the violent clash at Galwan area, China lost more than 40 soldiers, Union Minister Gen. V.K. Singh (retd.) said on Saturday.

This is the first response from anyone in the government on casualties on the Chinese side in the clash.

Rejecting China’s “step by step” account of what led to the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan valley on June 15, the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said the Chinese troops were wholly responsible for the deadly clashes and they had “attempted” to transgress into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) many times.

U.S authorities have informed India about the provisional arrest of Tahawwur Rana, one of the key players in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as he is “proposed to be extradited” in a case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A rare celestial event, an annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the “ring of fire” eclipse, will be visible on Sunday in parts of India.

Officials at the helm of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam said the rejection orders to be issued to those excluded from the list of citizens may be rechecked.

The Pollution Control Board, Assam, (PCBA) has issued notice to Oil India Limited (OIL) to close down all production and drilling operations in the Baghjan area of eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district.

There are plans to arrange over 1,000 more Vande Bharat flights to bring back Indians from around the world of which 70% will be operated by private airlines, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri said on Saturday.

A potential executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump restricting, for a limited period, several visa categories including the H1-B skilled worker program is expected in the next few days as per multiple industry sources.

Sri Lanka’s probe into the April 2019 Easter terror bombings is in its “final stages”, authorities have said, while raising suspicion that the suicide bombers were funded by “two foreign outfits”.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has changed its stand on Chinese sponsors for the Indian Premier League (IPL) by announcing that the IPL Governing Council will “review various IPL sponsorship deals” next week.