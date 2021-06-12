National

Morning Digest: India unlikely to allow return of 4 Kerala women who joined Islamic State, Djokovic stuns 13-time champion Nadal in epic French Open semifinal, and more

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, shakes hands with Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning his semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 11, 2021 in Paris.   | Photo Credit: AP

India unlikely to allow return of 4 Kerala women who joined Islamic State

The women, all from Kerala, travelled to Nangarhar in Afghanistan in the years 2016-18. Their husbands were killed in different attacks in Afghanistan.

Hindu migrants — Persecuted in Pakistan, ignored in India

Hundreds of Pakistani Hindus have migrated to India in search of security and citizenship but are caught in a maze of rules and regulations that have left them stateless for years. Mohammed Iqbal reports on their plight and the politics around citizenship.

Djokovic defeats 13-time champion Nadal in 'greatest' French Open display

Novak Djokovic handed 13-time champion Rafael Nadal only his third defeat in 16 years and 108 matches at the French Open on Friday to reach his sixth Roland Garros final in an epic showdown which even beat the country's Covid-19 curfew.

Centre sets up online module to map out-of-school children

In a letter to State governments on Friday, Education Ministry Joint Secretary Maneesh Garg directed them to upload data about all out-of-school children at the block level for monitoring purposes.

How will food reach migrant labourers without ration cards, asks Supreme Court

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati explained that the Centre had kept its best foot forward with the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which covers 80 crore poor identified as beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act.

Mukul Roy returns to Trinamool Congress

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee were at the party headquarters to welcome Mr. Roy, 67.

‘The Night Watchman,’ Malcolm X biography win arts Pulitzers

Pulitzer judges called Erdrich’s novel “a majestic, polyphonic novel about a community’s efforts to halt the proposed displacement and elimination of several Native American tribes in the 1950s, rendered with dexterity and imagination.”

U.S. House lawmakers introduce bipartisan bills to target Big Tech

Two of the bills address the issue of giant companies, such as Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, creating a platform for other businesses and then competing against those same businesses.

Italy open Euro 2020 with 3-0 win over Turkey

The Azzurri, now unbeaten in 28 matches, doubled their lead in the 66th when Leonardo Spinazzola's drive was parried by Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir but Immobile reacted well to slot home the loose ball.

Roland Garros | Djokovic defeats 13-time champion Nadal in epic French Open semi-final

In their 58th career clash, Djokovic triumphed 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 and stays on course to capture a 19th major and become the first man in over 50 years to win all four Slams twice.

Having context for Test cricket is amazing, says Ashwin

To keep Test cricket healthy going forward is healthy for the world cricketing arena. The more Test cricket is played the more cricketers are going to get rounded. It will help other forms of the game as well, he says.


