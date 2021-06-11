Morning Digest: India hints at talks with Taliban; G7 to provide 1 billion vaccine doses to world, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A report submitted by an All India Congress Committee (AICC) panel to party president Sonia Gandhi has said that the Congress needs to actively promote second-rung leaders in Punjab, where Assembly elections are slated for early next year.

While the MEA did not confirm the talks, which would represent a major shift for Indian policy, it did not deny recent reports that indicated that Indian security officials have exchanged messages with several “nationalist” Taliban factions.

BJP general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh, said that Mr. Yediyurappa’s statement that he was ready to quit as and when the high command would ask him to was a “reflection” of his loyalty to the party and obedience to party discipline.

“There have been some unfounded media reports on the CoWIN platform being hacked. Prima facie, these reports appear to be fake,” a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry said.

Joe Biden hopes to use his first overseas trip as President to reassure European allies that the U.S. had shed the transactional tendencies of Donald Trump’s term and is a reliable partner again. But tensions could simmer beneath the surface of Mr. Biden’s meeting with Mr. Johnson.

Yemen’s state-run SABA news agency said a mosque and a women’s prison in Marib were struck in Thursday’s attack. The report said the Houthis fired four ballistic missiles and dropped explosives carried by drones.

The announcement came after the United States said it would donate 500 million jabs to 92 poor and lower-middle-income nations.

Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka in July. The senior selection committee, which picked the squad on Thursday, has been named vice-captain.

France’s fearsome forward line makes it favourite to win a third European crown at the pan-continental event, while top-ranked Belgium and a youthful England side will be major threats.

Krejcikova, 25, is the fourth unseeded women’s finalist in five years at Roland Garros. She won the French Open doubles title in 2018 but her best previous result in singles was a run to the fourth round here last year.