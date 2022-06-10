A Select list of stories to read before you start your day

Medical staff at BKC Jumbo Covid Care Centre, prioritised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to be functional from June 10 amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai, on June 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Health Ministry asks States to increase COVID-19 vigilance

Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, and Karnataka has been directed again to employ a five-fold strategy to tackle upsurge in COVID-19 cases of test-track-treat-vaccine and adherence to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.

India monitors security of its mission in Pakistan

India is “monitoring” the security situation for its High Commission in Islamabad in the wake of the controversy over comments on Prophet Mohammed, sources said, as groups in Pakistan called for protest marches in several cities to take place on Friday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi has also called on the Pakistani government to ensure the safety of minorities, sending a formal protest about the attack on a Hindu temple in Karachi’s Korangi area.

Presidential polls a test of Opposition unity

The 2022 Presidential elections are different in many ways, compared to the one in 2017. There have been three key changes in the last five years.

Eastern Ladakh border row | China says U.S. is attempting to add fuel to the fire

A day after a visiting U.S. General termed the Chinese activity level in eastern Ladakh as “eye-opening” and infrastructure being created in their Western Theatre Command as “alarming, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reacted sharply on Thursday saying that U.S. officials are trying to add “fuel to the fire” and “pointing fingers” and termed it a “despicable act”.

Police get custody of 5 minor boys in Hyderabad rape case

A Juvenile Justice Board, while giving the permission for custody, directed the police to question the minors in the Juvenile Home itself at Saidabad where they were lodged after arrest. The police will record their statements not in their uniforms but in plainclothes in the presence of lawyers.

CBI moves Interpol on Sidhu Moosewala murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Thursday that it has received the Punjab police’s proposal for issuing Interpol Red Notice against Canada-based Satinderjeet Singh, aka Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder of singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala a day after the incident on May 29.

Congress MLAs return to Jaipur a day before Rajya Sabha polls

The Congress and independent MLAs staying at a resort near Udaipur since June 2, 2022 returned here on Thursday, a day before the elections for four Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan, amid the indications of a close fight for one seat on which media baron Subhash Chandra is contesting as an Independent with the BJP’s support.

‘We are disappointed,’ says NCP after court denies voting right to two jailed MLAs

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said that the special court’s decision to deny voting right to two jailed party MLAs Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik in Friday’s Rajya Sabha election has disappointed it. The polling for six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra will take place on June 10.

Need strong voices against climate of hate being spread, says RLD chief

In his first interview after being elected to the Rajya Sabha as a joint candidate of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Samajwadi Party, Chaudhary Jayant Singh says he will bring a private member Bill on Equal Opportunity Commission and stand tall against the climate of hate.

Congress leaders to march to the Enforcement Directorate on day of Rahul’s summons

Both Rahul Gandhi and his mother and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had been summoned by the ED in a money laundering involving the National Herald, as the agency wants to record their statements under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Ms. Gandhi couldn’t appear on June 8 after testing COVID-19 positive and has sought about three or four weeks’ time.

Mohanlal to face trial in illegal ivory possession case

Actor Mohanlal will have to face trial in the wildlife crime case booked against him for the illegal possession of two pairs of ivory as a trial court on Thursday dismissed the State government’s plea to withdraw the prosecution proceedings against him.

Sri Lanka crisis | Ex-finance minister Basil Rajapaksa resigns from Parliament

Basil Rajapaksa, the youngest brother of Sri Lanka’s president and former finance minister, resigned from his parliamentary seat on Thursday, the second such resignation from the cash-strapped government in a month from the powerful Rajapaksa family amid massive public protest over the unprecedented economic crisis in the country.

Fate of Donbas rests in battleground city Sievierodonetsk, says Zelensky

Moscow’s forces are concentrating their firepower on the strategically important industrial hub as part of efforts to capture a swathe of eastern Ukraine.

Explained | The Indian patent regime and its clash with the U.S. norms

The story so far: The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) said in a report released last month that India was one of the most challenging major economies as far as IP protection and enforcement is concerned.

Ind vs SA 1st T20 | Miller magic stuns India in first T20

David Miller carried his sensational IPL form to international cricket as South Africa made a mockery of the Indian bowling attack to gun down their highest ever run-chase and race to a seven wicket win in the opening T20 here on Thursday.

Liverpool release Origi, Karius

Liverpool on Thursday confirmed Divock Origi and Loris Karius will leave the Premier League club when their contracts expire at the end of June.