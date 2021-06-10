Morning Digest: Centre announces hike in MSP for paddy; T.N. now leads in COVID-19 cases, followed by Kerala and Maharashtra, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

This year, the MSP for bajra was set at 85% above the cost of production, while the MSP for urad and tur will ensure 60% returns. The MSPs for the remaining crops were mostly set around the stipulated 50% above the cost of production.

Mr. Badal said it was unfortunate that the Central government had still not realised the ills of the three agricultural laws despite holding a number of rounds of talks with farmer leaders.

The SMS, signed with an abbreviation “MoHFW”, that expands to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, “as per directives of MoHFW, Confirm your COVID status on https://covid19india.in and generate your vaccination certificate”.

India recorded 91,720 new COVID-19 cases and 6,113 deaths till 9.30 p.m. on June 9. The country has so far reported a total of 2,91,79,962 cases and 3,59,670 deaths. Tamil Nadu reported 17,321 infections, followed by Kerala (16,204) and Maharashtra (10,989). Bihar recorded 3,971 deaths followed by Maharashtra (661) and Tamil Nadu (405).

The donations will go through the COVAX vaccine program that distributes COVID-19 shots to low- and middle-income countries and is backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI).

The ruling could spell the end for Navalny's anti-corruption organisation, which had shone a light on graft at the highest levels, and his network of political offices that had bolstered his reach to regular Russians beyond Moscow.

The trip tests the Democratic president’s ability to manage and repair relationships with major allies who grew disenchanted with then-President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs and withdrawal from treaties.

Sehwag, who scored more than 8,000 runs in 104 Tests, revealed that near-identical suggestions by the trio early on in his international career were instrumental in him modifying his guard in Test cricket.

The 17th-seeded Sakkari used strong and steady baseline play to eliminate Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 at Court Philippe Chatrier in the quarterfinals and ensure that the clay-court tournament will end with a new Grand Slam champion.

The 34-year-old bellowed a series of frightening roars after completing a victory that at one stage looked like a formality but became increasingly fraught as Berrettini threw the kitchen sink at the Serb who becomes only the second man to reach 40 Grand Slam semi-finals after Roger Federer.