Morning Digest: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh briefs Congress panel on dissidence; Facebook suspends Trump’s account until 2023, and more

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in his three-hour meeting with the three-member panel of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday, put up a strong defence of his government to counter dissidence led by former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Facebook Inc on Friday suspended former U.S. President Donald Trump from its platform until at least January 2023 and announced changes to how it will treat rule-breaking world leaders in the future.

India recorded 1,13,261 new COVID-19 cases and 2,059 new deaths till 9.40 p.m. on June 4. The country has so far reported a total of 2,86,86,764 cases and 3,42,790 deaths.

The government on Friday welcomed the U.S. decision to lift restrictions under its Defence Production Act on the export of vaccine ingredients to AstraZeneca vaccine manufacturers worldwide, which would help the Serum Institute of India produce more doses.

Variant Delta (B.1.617.2), the most pervasive variant of the coronavirus in India, constituted nearly three in four breakthrough infections in Delhi, according to a research study by scientists in Delhi. The variant was also characterised by high transmissibility, an accelerated surge in infections and, the scientists say, “...prior infections, high seropositivity and partial vaccination were insufficient impediments to its spread.”

The Union government was still in negotiation and no final decision had been taken on indemnity to either foreign or local COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, NITI Aayog member (health) Dr. V.K. Paul said at a Health Ministry press conference on Friday.

The DCGI has granted permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture the Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India for examination, test and analysis with certain conditions, official sources said on Friday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced coding and data sciences as skill modules in its curriculum this year, in collaboration with software giant Microsoft.

As the vaccination drive picks up in West Bengal, now certificates of COVID-19 vaccination issued by West Bengal Health Department have a photograph of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Serena Williams sent out a warning to the rest of the depleted women's draw on Friday with a dominant straight-sets win over Danielle Collins to reach the French Open last 16 for the first time since 2018.