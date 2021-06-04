Morning Digest: India sees significant progress in SDGs on clean energy, health; PM Modi and Kamala Harris discuss vaccine cooperation, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

India saw significant improvement in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to clean energy, urban development and health in 2020, according to the NITI Aayog’s 2020 SDG Index. However, there has been a major decline in the areas of industry, innovation and infrastructure as well as decent work and economic growth.

The response of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came shortly before it became known that Mr. Choksi is likely to remain in custody in Dominica for a few weeks more as the next hearing is expected to be around July 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the phone with U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris on Wednesday to discuss the U.S. announcement of how it would share the first tranche of 25 million vaccine doses out of the 80 million doses it has committed to sharing by the end of June. It is not yet clear what the specific allocation for India will be.

India could face another coronavirus surge if the population is “lulled into complacence” over the current decline in cases, warned Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) K. VijayRaghavan, as U.S. Presidential Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci said that a key lesson was that “evidence-based” guidance was necessary from health officials and the political leadership of the country. Both advisors appeared on a special programme on Indo-U.S. Health Cooperation organised by the Washington-based U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

The decision to split MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) wage payments by caste categories was done on the advice of the Finance Ministry in order to assess and highlight the benefits flowing from budgetary outlay towards Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Rural Development Secretary N.N. Sinha told The Hindu on Thursday. He said this should not cause any delay in wage payments or any changes for beneficiaries if processes were put in place correctly, and added that there was no plan to focus MGNREGA only on districts with high SC and ST populations.

Protesting farmers plan to observe the first anniversary of the introduction of three contentious farm reform ordinances as Sampurna Kranti Divas, or Total Revolution Day, echoing the slogans of Jayaprakash Narayan’s historic agitation 47 years ago. The farmers groups will burn copies of the laws outside the homes and offices of the BJP leaders on Saturday, according to a statement from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay on Thursday responded to the showcause notice issued by the Centre to him. Mr Bandyophyay, who is working as the Chief Adviser to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was served a notice by the Centre under the Disaster Management Act on May 31.

The Supreme Court on Thursday found a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) rule that prohibited students from changing or correcting their names on Board certificates, based on a presumption that it would affect “administrative efficiency”, far-removed from social realities and even “absurd”.

India’s latest abstention on a Palestine-related resolution at the Human Rights Council (HRC) of the United Nations is not a “new” stand, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Indian officials expect at least 25 more athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics by the end of June and the contingent to return with at least 10 medals from the Games.