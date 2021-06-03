Morning Digest: Several State boards cancel Class 12 exams; Dominica court adjourns hearing in Choksi case, and more

03 June 2021 08:25 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The Supreme Court has questioned the Centre’s logic that manufacturers are selling it COVID-19 vaccines for a hefty discount because it places bulk orders. The court asked the government then why it cannot buy 100% of the vaccines at a discount instead of leaving the States to fend for themselves.

Hearing began on Wednesday against fugitive businessman and diamond trader Mehul Choksi at a court in Dominica, where he is facing charges of entering the island territory illegally.

Taking a dig at the Centre’s argument that the poor and marginalised can lean on friends to register online for vaccination, the Supreme Court has said even the digitally literate are finding it hard to get vaccine slots on CoWIN.

The Centre has asked the States to split wage payments under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme into separate categories for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and others from this financial year. Workers’ rights advocates said this will unnecessarily complicate the payment system, and expressed fears that it may lead to a reduction in scheme funding.

Following the Central government’s decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 exams due to the pandemic, several State boards have followed suit. The BJP-ruled Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat were the first to announce cancellation on Wednesday, but Central officials expect a majority of States to follow their cue.

Thousands of people living on the islands of Lakshadweep will observe a twelve hour hunger strike from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 7 to protest the string of legislations being pushed by the union territory administration unilaterally.

A group of human rights activists on Wednesday raised concerns over the appointment of former Supreme Court judge, Justice Arun Kumar Mishra, as the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

India will vote in support of Maldives’ Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid at the election for the President of the General Assembly (PGA) in the United Nations next week, a decision which will disappoint another close neighbour, Afghanistan, which has former Foreign Minister Zalmai Rassoul in the running.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents announced they have reached a deal to form a new governing coalition, paving the way for the ouster of the longtime Israeli leader.

The conditions early in the English summer could suit New Zealand better than India in the inaugural World Test Championship final. And with the benefit of having played a two-Test series in England ahead of the big clash, New Zealand could well be the better-prepared side. But India captain Virat Kohli has stressed that the WTC final will be a clash of equals.