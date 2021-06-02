Morning Digest: Choksi case comes up for hearing in Dominica today; BRICS will assist India's COVID-19 fight, says China, and more

Court in Dominica to hear Choksi case on Wednesday
Lawyers for fugitive businessman and diamond dealer Mehul Choksi and the public prosecutor in Dominica filed written submissions at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court on Tuesday, ahead of a hearing on Wednesday on whether he will be deported.
BRICS will assist India to fight COVID-19, says China Minister
The Foreign Ministers of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) grouping on Tuesday expressed “grave concern” with regard to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
CBSE, CISCE scrap Class XII exams after review by PM
The Class 12 examinations of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have been cancelled, following a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening.
TMC, BJP spar over notice to former chief secy
With the Centre issuing a showcause notice to the former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay under The Disaster Management Act, a war of words erupted on Tuesday between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.
MPs’ panel had cautioned MHA on Lakshadweep development
Parliamentary panel on Home Affairs, headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, had warned the Home Ministry to ensure that any decision on development of Lakshadweep is taken after consultations with all stakeholders and elected representatives.
Supreme Court asks govt. to detail scheme for pandemic-hit children
The Union government informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the “modalities” of a PM-CARES scheme to fund the education and welfare of children impacted by the pandemic “need to be worked out”.
Odisha, Jharkhand join chorus for Central vaccine procurement
Days after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged other chief ministers to come together to persuade the Centre to procure and distribute vaccines free for the whole nation, Odisha and Jharkhand have also called for centralised procurement. Both States underline the fact that vaccine manufacturers outside India are unwilling to deal directly with States.
Swapan Dasgupta back in Rajya Sabha; shameful, says TMC
A month after his resignation from the Rajya Sabha to contest the West Bengal elections on BJP ticket, Swapan Dasgupta was renominated to the House by President Ramnath Kovind to fill the seat that fell vacant due to his resignation for his remainder term till April next.
Cargo vessel fire extinguished, as Sri Lanka copes with marine disaster
The fire aboard a Singapore-registered cargo ship off Colombo was finally extinguished after about two weeks following a concerted international operation, the Sri Lankan Navy said on Tuesday.
Cricket World Cup to revert to 14 teams from 2027
The men’s Cricket World Cup will once again become a 14-team tournament in 2027 and 2031, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.