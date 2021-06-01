Morning Digest: India may look into vaccine interchangeability trial; GDP shrinks by 7.3% in 2020-21, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

India can look at initiating trials for interchangeability of different COVID-19 vaccine doses to enhance the efficiency of vaccines and offer longer protection, said a senior health official on Monday.

At the current pace of vaccination, it could be eight months before every adult Indian gets at least one shot of vaccine, back of the envelope calculations from the government’s portal CoWin suggest. About 16.7 crore first doses have been administered as of Monday.

More than 1.75 crore COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories, the Health Ministry claimed in a release on Monday, adding that more than 2.73 lakh (2,73,970) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States and Union Territories within the next three days.

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 7.3% in 2020-21, as per provisional National Income estimates released by the National Statistical Office on Monday, marginally better than the 8% contraction in the economy projected earlier. GDP growth in 2019-20, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, was 4%.

Former Supreme Court judge Arun Kumar Mishra will be new chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) after a high-powered recommendation committee proposed his name on Monday, a source informed The Hindu.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended a set of names to label emerging coronavirus variants that are deemed to be of global concern.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that two lakh people are still in camps after cyclone Yaas.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has advised banks and other regulated entities to continue to undertake due diligence of customers dealing with virtual currencies popularly known as crypto currencies.

Boosting cooperation in effectively dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is expected to figure prominently at a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of India, China and three other member countries of the BRICS grouping on Tuesday.

Naomi Osaka said on Monday she was withdrawing from the French Open following the bitter fall-out from her decision to boycott all media activity at the Grand Slam event.