Morning Digest: Govt to set norms for COVID-19 vaccine trials; U.S. notifies UN of withdrawal from WHO, and more

08 July 2020 08:15 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The government is readying a document that will chalk out guidelines for companies and institutions working on potential COVID-19 vaccines. There are five promising candidate vaccines from India including Covaxin, from Bharat Biotech, and from Zydus Cadilla which were cleared by the Drug Controller General of India for early human trials.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday acknowledged “evidence emerging” of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the global body to update its guidance on how the respiratory disease passes between people.

The Central Board of Secondary Education syllabus for classes 9 to 12 has been reduced by 30% this year due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, core concepts will be retained, according to Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Advertising

Advertising

With Chinese troops pulling back two km from the clash site at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, Indian troops have also moved back around 1.5 km, a senior government official has told The Hindu.

Hours after the U.S. issued a rule that did not exempt foreign students from enrolling in just online classes in the autumn, placing many Indian students at risk of falling out of valid immigration status, Indian and U.S. officials held their scheduled virtual Foreign Office Consultations.

A day after the High Power Committee (HPC) submitted its report to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the LG Polymers styrene monomer vapour leak incident, 12 officials of the South Korea-based chemical company were arrested by the police here on Tuesday.

The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, although the pullout won’t take effect until next year, meaning it could be rescinded under a new administration of if circumstances change.

India had supplied Hydrochloroxyquine (HCQ) to more than 100 countries till now, said Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday. He asserted, “We cannot let the pandemic stop us.”

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after months of downplaying the virus’ severity. Mr. Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided that no prescription or self-declaration is required for COVID-19 testing for symptomatic or asymptomatic individuals.

At least 21 people died and 15 others were injured on Tuesday when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a lake in southwest China’s Guizhou Province, official media reported.

International sport finally returns to Britain on Wednesday when England plays the West Indies in the world’s first cricket test match since the start of March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s clear the match being staged at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton is about much more than just cricket.