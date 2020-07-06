Morning Digest: Students in limbo as UGC yet to decide on final year exams; COVID-19 drugs under review after trial results, and more

Eleven days after the Centre asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to review its guidelines on final year university examinations, there is still no clarity for many anxious students across the country.

Drugs Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir/Ritonavir and Favipiravir, currently being used for COVID-19 patients, have come under the Health Ministry’s scanner.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued orders for blocking 40 websites of the U.S.-based Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Odisha police scored a major success in their anti-Naxal operations when four CPI (Maoist) cadres were gunned down in Kandhamal district on Sunday.

Two conversations that Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong and Premier Zhou Enlai had in the 1960s with their Pakistani interlocutors reveal the nature of close consultations between Islamabad and Beijing when it came to India.

A key aide of Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur last week, said the wanted criminal had received information about the police raid through a phone call from the local police station.

Days after Bhutan sent China a demarche protesting Chinese claims to the Sakteng wildlife sanctuary in Eastern Bhutan, Beijing has doubled down, including Bhutan’s “Eastern sectors” to the boundary dispute between the two countries for the first time.

The services of Friends of Police has been suspended in Tamil Nadu till further advice. Senior police officers across the State instructed police stations to recall the identity cards given to the FoPs and not engage the volunteers in any police-related activities, police sources said on Sunday.

On the night of June 30, Hong Kong began implementing a new sweeping national security law that threatens to end many of the freedoms and rights that distinguished Hong Kong from the mainland under the “one country, two systems” model followed since the 1997 handover to China. What is the mood on the ground in Hong Kong since the passage of the new law, and what lies in store for Hong Kong in the future?

Valtteri Bottas stayed calm in a stormy race to claim a measured victory for Mercedes as Formula One returned with a bang in a dramatic and season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.