Morning Digest | Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar remanded in judicial custody; NIA to take up probe into Amravati killing, and more

Social activist Teesta Setalvad being produced at Metropolitan Magistrate court in Ahmedabad, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 03, 2022 08:26 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

After Udaipur case, NIA to take up probe into Amravati killing

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday handed over the probe into the June 21 killing of a pharmacist at Amravati in Maharashtra to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), amid indications that he was killed over a social media post in support of suspended Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar remanded in judicial custody

A court in Ahmedabad on Saturday sent activist Teesta Setalvad and former Director-General of Police R.B. Sreekumar, arrested for alleged fabrication of evidence regarding the 2002 Gujarat riots cases, to 14-day judicial custody.

Environmentalists call for peaceful protest to save Aarey forest

“The Mumbai police have increased deployment at Aarey forest in light of the protest called by environmentalists against the State government’s decision to build a metro car shed at the site,” an official said on July 2.

BJP leader moves condolence resolution at national meet

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was allegedly killed by two men avenging an insult to Islam, and Punjabi singer and Congress party leader Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead, recently found a mention in a condolence message passed at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meeting here on Saturday, sources said.

After Padma bridge milestone, Sheikh Hasina faces challenges at home and abroad

The festivities associated with the Rath Yatra commenced in Bangladesh on Saturday, with a large rally in Dhaka and similar programmes in different parts of the country.

Denied bail, Alt News co-founder sent to 14 days in judicial custody

A Delhi court on Saturday denied bail to Alt-News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and remanded the journalist to 14 days in judicial custody, noting the probe was at “the initial stage”, considering the “overall facts and circumstances of the case” and given the “nature and gravity of offences”.

India eye revenge against England in opener

No more considered as pushovers, a rejuvenated India would seek revenge against England when the two sides open their Pool B campaign in the Women’s Hockey World Cup in Amstelveen on Sunday.