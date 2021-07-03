Morning Digest | Uttarakhand BJP legislators to elect new leader today; goods exports touch record $95 billion in Q1, and more

Uttarakhand CM Rawat resigns, BJP MLAs to meet on July 3 to elect new leader
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat tendered his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya late on Friday night, ending his tenure just four months after he took oath, and paved the way for the appointment of a third Chief Minister for the State this year.
Goods exports touch record $95 billion in Q1
With India registering highest quarterly merchandise exports of $95 billion during the first quarter (April-June) of 2021-22, the country is now eyeing a target of $400 billion merchandise exports in the current fiscal, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls for protest against fuel price hikes on July 8
Farm unions will hold nationwide protests against the hikes in fuel prices on July 8. Protestors will bring empty cooking gas cylinders and gather by roadsides without obstructing traffic from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), after a meeting at the Singhu border on Friday.
French judge tasked with probing Rafale jet sale to India
A French judge has been tasked with investigating the controversial 2016 multi-billion-dollar sale of Rafale fighter jets to India on "corruption" suspicions, the French national financial prosecutors' office (PNF) said on Friday.
India flags drone over mission in Islamabad
A drone was spotted over the Indian High Commission complex in Islamabad last week and Pakistan has been asked to investigate the incident and prevent recurrence of such “breach of security”, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.
Estimate of 216 crore vaccine doses was aspirational, says V.K. Paul
A May 13 estimate, by one of India’s top officials overseeing the pandemic response, that India would have 216 crore doses of vaccines from August-December was based on an “optimistic, aspirational assessment” and based on what vaccine manufacturers had conveyed to the government.
Parliamentary panel awaits State surveys on learning losses due to COVID-19
The Education Ministry told a Parliamentary panel on education that it is still collating information from the States on learning losses caused by COVID-19 school closures and students’ access to digital education during the pandemic. At its meeting on Friday, the panel heard presentations on the use of satellite technology to bridge learning gaps instead, members said.
CBI arrests 2 ED officials in Ahmedabad for bribery
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two Enforcement Directorate officials in Gujarat for allegedly demanding ₹75 lakh in bribe from the director of a private company that is facing a money laundering probe.
Six million EU citizens apply to stay in U.K. after Brexit
More than six million EU citizens have applied to stay in the U.K. after Brexit, the government said on Friday, nearly twice the number thought be living in Britain before it left the bloc.
Italy edges Belgium in thriller to reach Euro 2020 semis
Italy reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Belgium on Friday as first-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne settled a thrilling encounter against the number one-ranked team in the world.
Spain beats Switzerland in penalties to reach Euro semi-finals
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal struck the winning penalty after Switzerland's Ruben Vargas fired over the bar as Spain won 3-1 in a shootout following a 1-1 draw in their European Championship quarter-final in Saint Petersburg on Friday.