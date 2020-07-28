Morning Digest: India better placed to fight COVID-19, says Modi; Rajasthan Governor allows Assembly session but with riders, and more

India in better position in fighting COVID-19, says Modi
India is in a much better position than other countries in the fight against COVID-19 as a result of ‘right decisions taken at the right time’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, asserting that the country has expanded its health infrastructure at a rapid pace to deal with the pandemic.
Rajasthan crisis: Governor’s nod for session but with riders
After an impasse lasting four days, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday allowed the State Cabinet’s demand for holding an Assembly session, while insisting that the government give a “clear notice” of 21 days for calling the House and provide a written undertaking that the agenda would include seeking a confidence vote to prove its majority.
Also read: Two CPI(M) MLAs will back Gehlot govt., says Yechury
Coronavirus | U.S. President Trump’s National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien tests positive for COVID-19
President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.
Donations to PM-CARES cannot be transferred to NDRF: Govt.
PM-CARES Fund is a “public charitable trust” to which “anyone can contribute”. It is a “misconception” that contributions received by a public trust like PM-CARES can be transferred to a statutory fund like the National Disaster Relief Fund, the government maintained in the Supreme Court on Monday.
NIA files chargesheet against six persons for helping terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad to infiltrate
The NIA on Monday filed a chargesheet in a special court here against six persons for allegedly helping three terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad to infiltrate into the country, an official said.
Single window nod on anvil, to spur investment: Piyush Goyal
The government will soon set up a single window system (SWS) for clearances and approvals for industry, and is working on creating a land bank with a view to attract investments, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.
Govt. to go ahead with divestment of 23 PSUs cleared by Cabinet: Nirmala Sitharaman
The government is working on completing the stake sale process of about 23 public sector companies whose divestment has already been cleared by the Cabinet, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.
Harmeet hoping to play in France soon
Harmeet Desai, the reigning Commonwealth table tennis champion and India’s third-best player, is hoping to fly out of the country sometime in August to play in the French league, which begins in October.
IPL: Emirates Board confirms BCCI’s LoI
The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday confirmed that it has received the official ‘Letter of Intent’ from the BCCI accepting their offer to host the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE.
Israeli team arrives for trials of four rapid COVID-19 tests, brings high-tech equipment
An Israeli team, led by a “high ranking” research and development (R&D) defence official, arrived in Delhi on Monday with a multi-pronged mission, codenamed “Operation Breathing Space” to work with Indian authorities on the coronavirus (COVI-19) response, said a statement issued by the Israeli Embassy in Delhi.
Climb or die — Himalayan plants on steep trek to survive climate change
Found from Kumaon to Kashmir at elevations of 3,000 to 5,000 meters, the Blue poppy, Meconopis acculette, is considered the Queen of Himalayan Flowers.
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs arraigns two more as accused
The Customs has arraigned Faisal Fareed of Thrissur and Rabins K.H. of Muvattupuzha as accused in the case relating to the smuggling of gold into the country through air cargo shipments addressed to the consulate of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Thiruvananthapuram.