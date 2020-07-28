Morning Digest: India better placed to fight COVID-19, says Modi; Rajasthan Governor allows Assembly session but with riders, and more

India is in a much better position than other countries in the fight against COVID-19 as a result of ‘right decisions taken at the right time’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, asserting that the country has expanded its health infrastructure at a rapid pace to deal with the pandemic.

After an impasse lasting four days, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday allowed the State Cabinet’s demand for holding an Assembly session, while insisting that the government give a “clear notice” of 21 days for calling the House and provide a written undertaking that the agenda would include seeking a confidence vote to prove its majority.

President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

PM-CARES Fund is a “public charitable trust” to which “anyone can contribute”. It is a “misconception” that contributions received by a public trust like PM-CARES can be transferred to a statutory fund like the National Disaster Relief Fund, the government maintained in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The NIA on Monday filed a chargesheet in a special court here against six persons for allegedly helping three terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad to infiltrate into the country, an official said.

The government will soon set up a single window system (SWS) for clearances and approvals for industry, and is working on creating a land bank with a view to attract investments, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The government is working on completing the stake sale process of about 23 public sector companies whose divestment has already been cleared by the Cabinet, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

Harmeet Desai, the reigning Commonwealth table tennis champion and India’s third-best player, is hoping to fly out of the country sometime in August to play in the French league, which begins in October.

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday confirmed that it has received the official ‘Letter of Intent’ from the BCCI accepting their offer to host the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE.

An Israeli team, led by a “high ranking” research and development (R&D) defence official, arrived in Delhi on Monday with a multi-pronged mission, codenamed “Operation Breathing Space” to work with Indian authorities on the coronavirus (COVI-19) response, said a statement issued by the Israeli Embassy in Delhi.

Found from Kumaon to Kashmir at elevations of 3,000 to 5,000 meters, the Blue poppy, Meconopis acculette, is considered the Queen of Himalayan Flowers.

The Customs has arraigned Faisal Fareed of Thrissur and Rabins K.H. of Muvattupuzha as accused in the case relating to the smuggling of gold into the country through air cargo shipments addressed to the consulate of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Thiruvananthapuram.