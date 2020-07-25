Morning Digest: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 13-lakh mark, China 'yet to disengage' from most LAC spots, and more

With 48,962 COVID-19 positive cases and 757 deaths on Friday, for the third consecutive day cases and deaths in India crossed the 45,000 and 750 marks. Total cases stood at 13,36,874, with more that one lakh cases added in just the last two days. Data for Tripura was not available as this report went to press.

China is yet to either fully disengage or dilute its extensive military build-up at most points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), according to a new assessment of satellite images by Stratfor, the United States-based intelligence platform.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday asked the Ashok Gehlot government why it wanted to call an Assembly session to secure a vote of confidence if it already has the majority.

In a sharp criticism of the Rajasthan High Court order that stayed the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker’s disqualification notice to dissident lawmakers of the party, and of Governor Kalraj Mishra refusing to act on the advice of the State government, former Law Minister and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday said the country is “witnessing a new definition of democracy”.

The flood situation northeastern Bihar turned grim on Friday after the water levels in several rivers rose dangerously and breached embankments at many places.

Ladakh’s Kargil district on Friday observed a shutdown in protest against “growing unemployment” and “discrimination” during recruitment for jobs. The call for a shutdown was issued by the All India Kargil Ladakh Students Union and was supported by the local political parties and religious bodies, besides the Panchayat Coordination Committee-Kargil.

With the corporate sector poised to suffer massive write-offs and bankruptcies due to the adverse economic effects of COVID-19 and prolonged lockdowns, the government ought to carefully consider the cost that the financial sector could bear as a result and still remain sound, said former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday led the first Muslim prayers attended by thousands in Hagia Sophia since the controversial reconversion of the iconic Istanbul cathedral into a mosque.

Paris St Germain's Neymar struck early to secure a 1-0 win over 10-man St Etienne as they claimed a record-extending 13th Coupe de France on Friday in a near empty stadium as French soccer came out of a four-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has advanced its schedule by a week to accommodate the broadcaster’s demand for reducing the number of double-headers — afternoon matches do not attract the same advertising rates that night games do.