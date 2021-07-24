Morning Digest: Kashmiri journalists, leaders among snooping targets; monsoon revival sees rise in extreme rainfall events, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

News and opinion website The Wire on Friday reported that Delhi-based Kashmiri journalists, a prominent civil society activist critical of the official policy towards Jammu and Kashmir and over 25 people from Kashmir were selected as potential targets of surveillance between 2017 and mid-2019 by an as yet unidentified government agency that was also believed to be a client of the NSO Group of Israel.

Rainfall amid the monsoon’s revival since the second week of July has seen significant variation across the country.

India enjoyed a perfect start to their archery campaign at the Olympics on Saturday as the mixed duo of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav came back from behind to knock out Chinese Taipei and book a quarterfinal berth in Tokyo.

The 1991 economic reforms lifted millions out of poverty, unleashed the spirit of free enterprises, and catapulted India into a $3 trillion economy but the road ahead is even more daunting than the 1991 crisis, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh said on July 23.

The Supreme Court on Friday held that in any election, be it to Parliament or State legislature, the maintenance of secrecy of voting is “a must”.

As many as 35% of respondents of a survey on household preparedness for COVID-19 are of the view that patients should be hospitalised at the onset of the first symptom.

India would focus on implementing its “ambitious plans” through concrete actions domestically as well as globally via collaborations such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, said Bhupender Yadav, Environment Minister, on the concluding day of the G20 Energy and Climate Joint Ministerial Meeting held on Friday at Naples, Italy. He attended the event virtually, leading an Indian delegation that included representatives from the Environment Ministry as well as from the Power Ministry.

The Gyanvapi Masjid committee in Varanasi said it had handed over a 1,700 sq feet separate plot of land in the periphery of the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Masjid complex for the under-construction Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor project on the request of the administration in exchange of another plot.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to India next week for a two-day visit over which he will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, announced the Ministry of External Affairs and the U.S. State Department on Friday. Mr. Blinken’s visit will be his first to Delhi since assuming office and is expected to focus on a number of bilateral issues as well as prepare for a Quad summit with leaders of U.S.-India-Japan-Australia in Washington D.C. later this year.

A few countries stood out at the opening ceremony on Friday for having only either a man or a woman bearing the flag, as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) encouraged both male and female flag-bearers.

Global viewers of Friday’s opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics may have been confused at the order of the national parade, where Andorra was followed by Yemen. Look no further than Japan’s unique alphabet.