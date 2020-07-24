Morning Digest: Ready for floor test, says Ashok Gehlot; COVID-19 cases in U.S. surpass four million, and more

In sync: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (unseen) addressing a meeting with party MLAs at a hotel in Jaipur amid the political crisis. PTI

24 July 2020 07:33 IST

Rajasthan political crisis | Ready for floor test, says Ashok Gehlot

A day ahead of the crucial High Court verdict on disqualification notices issued by the Assembly Speaker to rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident MLAs, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the Assembly session would be called soon and claimed that he had “full majority” and all legislators of the ruling party were “united.”

LAC standoff | India expects China to work sincerely on disengagement plan

India called on China to work “sincerely” on the disengagement plan at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as agreed to by both sides, amidst concerns that the disengagement process at the Line of Actual Control has slowed down, after People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers failed to withdraw from the ridges of the “Finger” areas around the Pangong Tso lake.

Kulbhushan Jadhav | Pakistan failed to give access, says India

India on Thursday accused Pakistan of stalling the process of providing legal assistance to death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav. In the weekly press briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs, official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said a petition to review the death sentence by a Pakistan military court could not be filed because of the absence of the documents that required Mr. Jadhav’s signature.

Revocation of special status | BJP plans 15-day programme in J&K from August 5

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning mega functions in J&K on the first anniversary of revocation of J&K’s special status. During a 15-day-long programme from August 5, the Tricolour will be unfurled in all the zonal, tehsil and district headquarters, party sources said. Besides, municipal wards and head offices, with significant presence of BJP members, will organise ceremonies to celebrate the occasion.

Javadekar complaint on spam prompts shutdown of environment campaign website

Prompted by a complaint from Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, the Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime unit has shut down a youth-run website, www.fridaysforfuture.in (FFF), which aided public petitions to protest against the controversial Environment Impact Assessment notification, 2020.

Centre imposes restrictions on bidders from nations sharing land borders

Union government on Thursday amended the General Financial Rules, 2017 to enable imposition of restrictions on bidders from countries which share a land border with India. The restrictions on public procurement from such countries can be imposed for reasons of national security and other factors directly or indirectly related to the country’s defence.

Employees reject Air India’s olive branch

Air India on Thursday attempted to placate its agitated employees by assuring them that there would be no lay-offs in the airline. However, this didn’t cut ice with workers’ unions demanding that the airline withdraw its controversial order on compulsory “leave without pay” of up to five years as it amounted to the loss of full salary.

Coronavirus | Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he has scrubbed his planned Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a “flare-up” of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus | Cases in U.S. pass 4 million as infections rapidly accelerate

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the United States passed 4 million on Thursday, reflecting a rapid acceleration of infections in the country since the first case was recorded on January 21, a Reuters tally showed.

We can come back strongly: Holder

Despite the short turnaround time between the Tests in the series, West Indies captain Jason Holder feels his side, especially the fast bowlers, can come back strongly in the decider at Old Trafford.