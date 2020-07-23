Morning Digest: Narendra Modi invites U.S. firms to invest in India; Liverpool lifts Premier League trophy, and more

23 July 2020 07:32 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited U.S. companies to invest in India’s healthcare, infrastructure, defence, energy, farm and insurance sectors, saying the country offers openness and opportunities.

Liverpool's players finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy on Wednesday in a muted presentation ceremony in front of an empty Kop after a thrilling 5-3 victory over Chelsea in their last home game of the season.

You have to manufacture the vaccine at an enormous scale, for a country like India, to be able to vaccinate a large proportion of the population. Then you actually have to get out and deliver the vaccine on a scale that has never been seen before. That is also a big hurdle, says Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group Andrew Pollard.

India reported its highest ever number of recoveries on a single day, with 28,472 COVID-19 patients having been cured or discharged from hospitals in 24 hours, according to a statement from the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said countries like India and the U.S. should work together to face the “challenge” of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC). Mr. Pompeo’s recorded comments, shared at the India Ideas Summit organised by the U.S. India Business Council (USIBC) came hours after news broke of the U.S. ordering the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said that the U.S. needs to learn to work with a more multipolar world and “go beyond” alliances. His comments, made at the U.S. India Business Council’s India Ideas Summit, echoed remarks he made earlier this week that India would never be part of an alliance.

over two-thirds of private schools assessed in a preliminary survey by the Central Square Foundation (CSF) are using WhatsApp, probably on a shared phone, as the main mode for teaching and learning during the pandemic. More than 80% of teachers in these schools have not been paid after March, it found.

All digital platforms need to be accountable and sensitive towards concerns related to defence and data privacy of citizens of sovereign countries, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send federal agents to more U.S. cities to crack down on violent crime in an escalation of his “law and order” theme going into the November 3 presidential election.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear after two weeks a bunch of petitions, including one filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for an amendment in its constitution which may decide the tenures of its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.