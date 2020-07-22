Morning Digest: Close to limited trade deal with U.S., says Goyal; Work from home norms extended till Dec. 31 for IT companies, and more

22 July 2020 07:16 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

India’s COVID-19 deaths per million population continues to be among the lowest in the world, the Union Health Ministry reiterated on Tuesday, adding that it is now focused on collecting data and understanding the medical complications that recovered COVID-19 patients are reporting.

The government on Tuesday said it has extended connectivity norms for work from home for IT and BPO companies till December 31.The time period for work from home was expiring on July 31.

India and the U.S. have “almost” finalised a limited trade deal, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on July 21. “…I believe we have a quick trade deal, which has some of the pending matters built up over the last couple of years, which we need to get out of the way quickly. We are almost there,” Mr. Goyal said at a virtual conference organised by the U.S.-India Business Council’s India Ideas Summit.

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Arun Mishra is scheduled to hear a suo motu case of contempt against noted civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan and Twitter India on July 22.

As India allows permission to a few international carriers to operate to and from the country, stranded travellers can now book their flights, including Air India’s Vande Bharat flights, through travel portals and agents after a gap of four months.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations on Tuesday said retail vehicle sales in the country declined 42% to 9.84 lakh units in June 2020, adding that it expected a similar trend in July albeit with some green shoots seen in demand.

The Nobel Foundation, which manages the Nobel Prizes, on Tuesday cancelled its traditional December banquet because of the coronavirus pandemic and said the award ceremonies would be held in “new forms”. This is the first time since 1956 that the lavish banquet has been cancelled, according to the foundation.

About 2,000 Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem on Tuesday as protests mounted against him over his handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.

Hours after the T20 World Cup’s deferment, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sought the Central government’s approval for conducting the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates later this year.

Taking points off City was always going to be a tough task but collapsing 4-0 to the Premier League runners-up also wiped out Watford’s goal difference advantage over relegation rivals on Tuesday.