Morning Digest: MHA yet to frame rules on CAA; ICC postpones T20 World Cup to 2022, and more

More than six months after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, was passed by Parliament, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is yet to frame rules or inform Parliament about the delay in doing so. Without rules being notified, the Act cannot come into force or be implemented.

Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

Sri Lanka’s aviation authority has said it will lead a research project to study the mythological character Ravana’s “aviation routes”.

A total of 104 doctors have died due to COVID-19-related complications till July 13 across the country, a paper written by Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, president of the Indian Medical Association, Cochin, stated. Another four deaths of doctors — three of them in road accidents — were also linked to COVID-19, taking the total number to 108.

The e-commerce portals will have to set up a robust consumer redressal mechanism as part of the rules under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, that come to force on Monday, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said.

Non-alignment is an old concept today, but India will never be a part of an alliance, according to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.India must now take more “risks”, as the world expected it to take a more proactive stance on the “big issues” of the day, including connectivity, maritime security, terrorism, climate change and terrorism, he stated.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) told the Bombay High Court that accused P Varavara Rao, 81 “under the garb of the current situation on the account of global pandemic of COVID-19 and his old age is trying to take undue benefit of the situation in seeking bail.”

Amid the ongoing political turmoil, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday launched a fresh attack on his former deputy Sachin Pilot, describing him as a “worthless person”, who was conspiring for the last six months to topple the State government despite the Congress promoting him at his young age. “In a game lasting 10 to 12 years, he has achieved everything in the party,” he said.

India’s biggest airline IndiGo on Monday announced it would lay off 10% of its 25,000 employees. The move is the first by a local carrier during the pandemic and comes about two months after domestic flight operations resumed, a period in which travel demand has plummeted to a fraction of that seen in past years.

The T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia in October-November this year, has formally been postponed to 2022. The announcement after Monday’s ICC Board meeting has cleared the decks for the BCCI to reschedule the IPL in the same window.

Over a three-minute span of the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo ensured Juventus would not lose to Lazio for a third time this season. Ronaldo’s double strike in a 2-1 win on Monday meant Juventus could clinch a ninth straight Serie A title this week.