Morning Digest: Chinese troops in area beyond its 1960 border claims, UAE launches mission to Mars, and more

China has crossed its 1960 claims along the LAC

Chinese troops are currently present on the north bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh in an area that is beyond what even China described as its official boundary during talks with India in 1960, official records show.

Coronavirus | States, Union Territories differ on date for reopening schools

More than half the States and Union Territories, including COVID-19 hotspots Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, have not yet decided on a date for reopening schools, the Centre was told at a meeting this week. The remaining States are split between those willing to reopen in August, and others who will not open until September.

United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars

The United Arab Emirates launched its first mission to Mars early on Monday as it strives to develop its scientific and technology capabilities and move away from its reliance on oil.

UN draft declaration for 75th anniversary goes soft on India’s demand for reform

Despite India’s repeated demands for reform of the U.N. Security Council, the process of the expansion of the membership is expected to slow down this year with the final draft of the Declaration on the Commemoration of the Seventy-Fifth Anniversary of the U.N. favouring a softer approach to the issue.

Coronavirus | DCGI notice to Glenmark over overpricing of antiviral drug Fabiflu

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has, earlier this week, issued notice to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals asking it to respond to allegations of overpricing and claim that its antiviral drug Fabiflu is effective in COVID-19 patients with co-morbidities.

Foreign experts seek to leave Baghjan site

More than a month after they were roped in to help Oil India Limited (OIL) cap a natural gas well that has been blazing after a blowout on May 27, six foreign experts are reportedly keen on exiting the operation at Baghjan in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district.

‘Embarassed’ Twitter apologises for hack that hit 130 accounts

Twitter says the hack that compromised the accounts of some of its most high-profile users targeted 130 people. The hackers were able to reset the passwords of 45 of those accounts. The company said that for up to eight of these accounts the attackers also downloaded the account’s information through the Your Twitter Data tool.

Erdogan visits Hagia Sofia after reconversion to mosque

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a surprise visit to Hagia Sofia on Sunday just days before the first Muslim prayers are due to be held at the Istanbul landmark since it was reconverted to a mosque last week. In a lightning visit billed as an inspection, Mr. Erdogan took stock of the conversion work.

FA Cup | Chelsea pounce on De Gea errors to book final berth

Chelsea beat Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday to book their place in an all-London FA Cup final, helped by two errors from United goalkeeper David de Gea and an own goal by Harry Maguire.

England lead West Indies by 219 heading into final day

England finished on 37-2 at stumps with a 219-run lead against West Indies on day four of the second Test in Manchester on Sunday as the tourists were bowled out for 287 after a dramatic late collapse when they lost six wickets to the new ball.