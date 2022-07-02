Morning Digest | BJP national executive begins in Hyderabad today; Modi holds talks with Putin, and more

A list of stories to start your day.



BJP national executive begins in Hyderabad on Saturday

PM Modi will be attending every session of the national executive, a key BJP body having nearly 350 members from across the country. Fadnavis to skip national executive meeting in Hyderabad.

PM Modi reiterates dialogue, diplomacy in phone call with Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. The conversation that came days after PM Modi participated in the G-7 summit in Germany, included the Ukraine crisis and the latest developments in the global commodities market.

ED questions Sanjay Raut for 10 hours in money laundering case

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in an alleged case of money laundering and was questioned for 10 hours. "It is our duty to go in front of the Central agencies if they have any doubt in their minds so that people do not have any doubt in their minds about us. We were questioned for 10 hours and we gave full co-operation," he tweeted after leaving the ED office.

Six identified for bund breach leading to Silchar flooding: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said six people have been identified as culprits behind the breaching of an embankment that led to a devastating flood in Silchar town.

Congress opposes Maharashtra Speaker election

The new Maharashtra government under the leadership of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is unlikely to get a smooth start as the scheduled election of the Speaker is being opposed by the Opposition Congress on the basis of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s letter where he had said the election was not possible due to a pending case in court.

2 held for conspiring murder of Udaipur tailor: Police

Two more persons arrested by the Rajasthan police in connection with the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur on June 28 over a social media post supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma were sent to judicial custody by a local court on Friday. They will now be produced in designated NIA court in Jaipur on Saturday by the ATS, an advocate appearing in the case said.

Mohan Bhagwat to visit Rajasthan from Saturday

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Jaipur on Saturday morning and leave for Churu after a few hours, where he is to meet Acharya Mahashraman of Terapanth Sangh.

Supreme Court to hear plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu on July 11

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear the plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension from the Assembly of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification pleas are pending, saying it was “fully conscious” of the issue on July 11.

June’s GST revenues second highest at ₹1.44 lakh crore

India recorded its second highest monthly gross GST revenues in June at ₹144,616 crore, 56% more than a year ago when the 2nd COVID wave had hit economic activity. Revenues from import of goods rose 55%, while domestic transactions and import of services were 56% higher in the month.

Julian Assange appeals to U.K. court against extradition to U.S a day before birthday

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has appealed against the British’s government decision last month to order his extradition to the U.S. The appeal was filed on Friday at the U.K. High Court.

Pant’s century bails India out against England

India were down at 98/5 when Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja came to India’s rescue at Edgbaston, adding 222 runs for the sixth wicket. England bowler James Anderson bagged 3 for 52.