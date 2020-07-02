Morning Digest: Migrant foodgrain scheme reached less than 15% of 8 crore target; Murder case filed, sub-inspector arrested in Sattankulam custodial deaths case and more

02 July 2020 07:46 IST

Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Telangana had 0% distribution and seven States had less than 1% distribution. The scheme was announced by Nirmala Sitharaman in mid-May to support migrant workers without ration cards, but the Centre had left it to the States to identify such people.

Mr. Modi initiated the process to exit Weibo following the Union government’s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps. The government on Monday decided to impose the ban on the apps, including Weibo, citing threats to data security and the sovereignty of India.

The State investigating agency has named Sub Inspectors Balakrishnan, Raghu Ganesh and constables Murugan and Murhuraj. A hunt is on to nab others accused in the case that attracted the wrath of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court as the traders died in judicial custody.

The Directorate of Estates under the Ministry wrote to the Congress general secretary informing her that the allotment of the Type 6B house at 35, Lodhi Estate had been cancelled as her SPG cover that entitled her to such an accommodation had been withdrawn.

The third round of Corps Commander-level talks on Tuesday between India and China, the second one after the June 15 Galwan Valley clashes, yielded the promise of more talks at the military and diplomatic levels to disengage at the “face-off sites” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“These individuals are involved in various acts of terrorism from across the border and from foreign soil. They have been relentless in their nefarious efforts of destabilising the country, by trying to revive militancy in Punjab through their anti-national activities...,” the MHA said.

“Beijing’s new national security law - enacted in secret and sweeping in scope - is already dealing a death blow to the freedoms and autonomy that set Hong Kong apart from the rest of China,” Mr. Biden said.

For the first time in Russia, polls were kept open for a week to bolster turnout without increasing crowds casting ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic - a provision that Kremlin critics denounced as an extra tool to manipulate the outcome.

In the worst seven days since the start of the crisis, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the number of new cases had topped “160,000 on every single day”.

Aubameyang nets 50th Premier League goal as Andriy Yarmolenko’s late strike earns West Ham United a shock win over their London rivals who wasted the chance to move into third spot in their chase for a Champions League place.

With the death of Everton Weekes on Wednesday at the age of 95, cricket has lost one of its greatest batsmen. He was also the the last of a legendary trio of cricketing knights, known as the Three Ws, who oversaw the rise of West Indies cricket after the Second World War.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) this week said it had secured all of Gilead’s projected production for July and 90% of its production in August and September, in addition to an allocation for clinical trials.