Morning Digest: Pegasus spyware used to ‘snoop’ on Indian journalists; over 30 killed as rain triggers mayhem in Mumbai, and more

19 July 2021 08:29 IST

Telephone numbers of some 40 Indian journalists figure in a “leaked list of potential targets for surveillance” and forensic tests were said to have “confirmed that some of them were successfully snooped upon by an unidentified agency using Pegasus software”, The Wire, an independent news website, reported on Sunday night.

Amid the ongoing infighting in the Punjab Congress, former Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was on Sunday appointed president of the Punjab Congress Committee, along with four working presidents.

At least 31 persons, including eight minors, lost their lives in Mumbai as incessant rain from Saturday night and throughout Sunday triggered a landslip, house collapse and electrocution.

Two militants were killed in a late night operation in south Kashmir's Shopian on Sunday.

The Centre has postponed its proposal to introduce a common entrance test for admissions to all 45 central universities to 2022-23. Given the situation caused by the pandemic, all admissions to Central universities for 2021-22 will be done as in previous years, the University Grants Commission announced on Sunday night.

A total of 326 cases were registered in the country under the controversial colonial-era penal law on sedition between 2014 and 2019 in which just six persons were convicted.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), which is planning to indigenously design and develop a medium lift helicopter, the Indian multirole helicopter (IMRH), is hopeful of finalising the detailed project report in the next few months and approach the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) by year-end for project sanction.

The latest talks between the Afghan government and Taliban in Doha ended without significant progress Sunday even after the insurgents' supreme leader said he "strenuously favours" a political settlement to the conflict.

Nepal's new Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba sprang a surprise on Sunday by seeking a vote of confidence in the reinstated lower House of Representatives and comfortably won it, averting a general election in the Himalayan nation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ishan Kishan celebrated his 23rd birthday with a dazzling half-century on debut while Shikhar Dhawan, in his first match as captain, anchored India to a walk-in-the-park seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the opening ODI here on Sunday.