Morning Digest: Congress claims majority in Rajasthan, asks rebels to return; IPL 2020 likely to be held in UAE, and more

19 July 2020 08:07 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Rajasthan political crisis | Congress claims majority, asks rebels to return

Despite the political crisis in Rajasthan showing no signs of abating, the ruling Congress on Saturday claimed that it had a “comfortable majority” in the State Assembly and turned up the heat on dissidents to return to the party fold.

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra crossed the 3-lakh mark on Saturday with the addition of 8,348 cases while the death toll increased by 144, including 86 fatalities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, to 11,596. The number of cases now stands at 3,00,937 while the tally of active cases has reached 1,26,926.

India lodges strong protest after civilians die in Pakistan ceasefire violation

India on Saturday summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest after three civilians, including a child, were killed in firing by Pakistan forces on the night of July 17 in the Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ram temple trust invites PM to start project

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would be constructed in about three years once the drawing of the structure is ready and funds for it collected, Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said.The trust has sent an invitation to PM Modi for laying the foundation stone of the temple, and even suggested two dates — July 29 and August 5.

Coronavirus | Used PPEs wash up in Assam floods, raise concern over COVID-19 spread

Adding to the worries of authorities, floodwaters in Assam have spread discarded medical waste from hospitals and COVID Care Centres, raising fears of infection among people in inundated areas. Three more people drowned on Saturday, taking the rain-related toll to 105. While 79 persons have drowned or were washed away, 26 died in landslides.

Coronavirus | Pandemic leaves Uttarakhand’s pilgrimage industry gasping

With the governments of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana suspending the annual Kanwar yatra this year, Shravan (July) is turning out to be a dry month for those involved in the pilgrimage and sacred tourism industry.

Air traffic plunges to 16.5% of June 2019: DGCA

The number of air passenger trips last month plunged to just 16.5% of June 2019’s volume, DGCA data show. Domestic airlines altogether flew 19.8 lakh passengers in June 2020 compared with the 1.2 crore a year earlier.

Coronavirus | EU leaders extend summit as they haggle over budget, pandemic

European Union leaders on Saturday extended their summit by an extra day, convinced they were finally closing in on a deal for an unprecedented 1.85 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund, an EU official said.

IPL 2020 likely to be held in UAE

Anticipating the postponement of the T20 World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has prepared a back-up plan to stage the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. In terms of the venue, the BCCI’s proposal is to either conduct the event in four stadiums in the Mumbai-Pune corridor or move it to the United Arab Emirates.

FA Cup | Aubameyang double fires Arsenal past Man City into final

Arsenal ambushed FA Cup holders Manchester City as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a goal in each half to secure a 2-0 semi-final victory at an empty Wembley Stadium on Saturday.